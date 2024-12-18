Kia Syros Could Get These Top 10 Features From Kia Sonet

The list will be a mixed bag of not just creature comforts, but some useful safety tech as well offered on Kia’s popular sub-4m SUV

The Kia Syros is slated to be introduced in India soon as the Korean carmaker’s third mass-market SUV that will slot between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos. We hence believe that it will borrow a lot of features from the two existing and popular Kia SUVs. While we have already detailed the features it could get from the Seltos, here is a list of all the amenities it could borrow from the Sonet.

Dual digital displays

The official teasers of the Syros reveal that the upcoming SUV will get a dual-screen setup. These screens are expected to be the same 10.25-inch unit each that is offered with the Kia Sonet with a similar set of functions.

6 airbags as standard

All the cars offered by Kia in India, including the facelifted Sonet, come with 6 airbags as standard. Hence, the Kia Syros is also expected to feature six airbags right from its entry-level variant, thereby giving it a beefier safety kit as standard.

360-degree camera

A 360-degree camera setup offers a wide field of view by eliminating blindspots which makes it safer to navigate through traffic and also while parking in tight spaces. The Kia Sonet gets this feature from its higher-spec GTX trim, and Kia is expected to equip the Syros with a similar camera setup as well.

Bose sound system

The Kia Sonet comes with a 7-speaker Bose sound system from its mid-spec HTX Plus trim. Considering the Syros will slot over the Kia sub-4m SUV in the Korean carmaker’s Indian lineup, it is also likely to get a similar audio system.

Powered driver's seat

The Sonet HTX Plus variant also introduces a 4-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat in the sub-4m SUV’s features list. However, it is available with only the diesel-iMT (clutchless manual) setup in the HTX Plus variant and all the powertrain setups from the higher-spec GTX trim. The Syros is also expected to get this feature, but Kia could go a step further and offer electrical adjustment to both the front seats as well.

Ventilated front seats

While only the driver’s seat is electrically adjustable, both the front seats of the Sonet come with a ventilation function from the mid-spec HTX variant. The Syros could also borrow this feature from the Sonet and offer it in its mid-spec variants.

Wireless phone charger

Official teasers have also shown that the Kia Syros will come with a wireless phone charger. In the Sonet, Kia offers this convenience feature from the Gravity and HTX variants onwards.

Front and rear parking sensors

Another crucial safety feature the Kia Sonet gets is both front and rear parking sensors. It gets these sensors from the mid-spec HTK trim. The Syros could borrow this feature from the Sonet.

ADAS

The higher-spec GTX Plus variant of the Kia Sonet comes with a level-1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features including forward collision warning and lane keep assist. The Syros, hence, is expected to get this feature, but it is also expected to get an enhanced level-2 ADAS suite that is offered with the bigger Seltos.

Paddle shifters

Paddle shifters are offered with all the automatic transmission options in the Kia Sonet from the mid-spec HTX variant. The upcoming Syros is also expected to have this feature from its mid-spec variants to improve the driving experience.

What other feature(s) do you think the Kia Syros should get from the Kia Sonet? Tell us in the comments below.

