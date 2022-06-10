Modified On Jun 10, 2022 02:50 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos 2022

The spy video shows two test mules of the SUV, but they are likely different variant offerings

One model had alloy wheels, while the other sported steel wheels with covers.

The video also briefly shows the revised LED taillight setup of the 2022 Seltos.

Other expected changes include a new grille design and updated headlights.

Feature additions should include ADAS and a panoramic sunroof.

Expected to carry on with the pre-facelift model’s powertrain choices.

Kia could price it from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards; launch in early 2023.

Towards the end of 2021, Kia had begun testing the facelifted Seltos in its home country. Now, a spy video surfaced online shows two test mules, meaning the carmaker has started its trials in India.

The video shows two test mules of the SUV covered in heavy camo. While the first model had alloy wheels (suggesting it was a higher-specced trim), the second probably was a mid-spec variant as hinted by the steel wheels with cover. The short clip also gives a brief look at the revised LED taillight setup on the SUV. Other expected changes include new headlights and LED DRLs, a revised grille along with front and rear bumpers.

Although the video hasn’t captured the updated SUV’s interior, Kia is expected to offer it with a new upholstery and a digital driver’s display. Additional equipment should include a panoramic sunroof and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Features such as the ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and a head-up display will likely be retained. Kia could also provide it with six airbags as standard, while continuing with electronic stability control and hill-hold assist.

No changes are expected under the hood of the SUV. Its current version gets the following powertrain options:

Engine 1.5-litre Petrol 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115PS 140PS 115PS Torque 144Nm 242Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT, 6-speed iMT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*clutchless manual

The facelifted Seltos will go on sale in early 2023 and is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will rekindle its rivalry with the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, and Volkswagen Taigun.

