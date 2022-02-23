HomeNew CarsNewsKia Carens Vs 7-Seater Mid-size SUVs: Price Talk
Kia Carens Vs 7-Seater Mid-size SUVs: Price Talk

Published On Feb 23, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny for Kia Carens

The Carens may be an MPV but it treads quite closely to the three-row SUV space as well 

The Kia Carens three-row MPV has arrived on the budding scene with disruptive introductory prices. It is a well-equipped premium offering with many similarities to the Kia Seltos compact SUV. The Carens is primarily a seven-seater with the choice of a six-seater configuration in the top-spec. By design, the latest Kia MPV can also compete against the likes of other mid-size three-row SUVs like the Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. Let’s see how the prices of the Carens compare to these three-row SUVs:

Petrol

Kia Carens

Hyundai Alcazar

Mahindra XUV700

MG Hector Plus

Prestige 1.5 - Rs 9.99 lakh 

      

Premium 1.4 Turbo - Rs 10.99 lakh

      

Prestige 1.4 Turbo - Rs 11.99 lakh

      

Prestige Plus 1.4 Turbo - Rs 13.49 lakh

      

Prestige Plus 1.4 Turbo DCT - Rs 14.59 lakh

      

Luxury 1.4 Turbo - Rs 14.99 lakh

      

Luxury Plus 1.4 Turbo - Rs 16.19 lakh

Prestige - Rs 16.34 lakh

  

Super Hybrid - Rs 15.95 lakh

Luxury Plus 1.4 Turbo DCT - Rs 16.99 lakh

  

AX5 - Rs 16.67 lakh

  
   

AX7 - Rs 18.63 lakh

  

  • The top-spec petrol-manual Kia Carens Luxury Plus is priced similar to the entry-level variants of these three-row SUVs. It’s more affordable than the Hyundai Alcazar, the seven-seater Mahindra XUV700 and only slightly more expensive than the MG Hector Plus.

  • Considering the Carens fully-loaded variant will have a lot more to offer than these rivals at these prices, it’d be fair to say that the choice between them is quite simple. 

  • Kia offers the Carens with the choice of two petrol engines: 115PS 1.5-litre and 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. The variants that compete with the entry variants of the SUVs are powered by the turbo-petrol engine which is available with the choice of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

  • The rivals listed here offer more performance than the Carens. The Hyundai Alcazar is powered by a 159PS 2-litre petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual. Meanwhile, the MG Hector Plus is offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which produces 153PS.

  • Mahindra offers the XUV700 with both 5- and 7-seater configurations and we’re only considering the latter here. It uses a 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine making it one of the most powerful SUVs in this price segment.

Diesel

Kia Carens

Hyundai Alcazar

Mahindra XUV700

MG Hector Plus

Tata Safari

Premium - Rs 10.99 lakh

        

Prestige - Rs 11.99 lakh 

        

Prestige Plus - Rs 13.49 lakh

        

Luxury - Rs 14.99 lakh

      

XE - Rs 14.99 lakh

Luxury Plus - Rs 16.19 lakh

  

AX3 - Rs 16.26 lakh

Style - Rs 15.94 lakh

XM - Rs 16.53 lakh

Luxury Plus AT - Rs 16.99 lakh

Prestige - Rs 16.75 lakh

  

Super - Rs 16.99 lakh

  
   

AX5 - Rs 17.29 lakh

    

  • When considering the diesel-powered rivals to the Carens, we can add the Tata Safari to the comparison. The Safari is the closest competitor to the Carens here with its entry-level variant being priced on par with the latter’s Luxury variant.

  • The entry-level variants of the three-row XUV700 and MG Hector Plus are priced closer to the top-spec Carens. Meanwhile the entry-level diesel-powered Hyundai Alcazar is closer to the diesel-automatic, top-spec variant of the Kia MPV. 

  • The Carens gets the same diesel engine as the Alcazar, a 115PS 1.5-litre unit, yet the Hyundai attracts a steep premium as an SUV.

  • Mahindra offers the XUV700 with a three-row option from a lower trim when it comes to the diesel engine. Still, it is priced closest to the top-spec variant of the Carens. It uses a 185PS 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual.

  • The MG and Tata SUVs are powered by the same 170PS 2-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual.

  • While the Carens offers a lot of value at similar prices to these SUVs, the larger models have the appeal of their size and powertrains.

