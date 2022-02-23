Published On Feb 23, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny for Kia Carens

The Carens may be an MPV but it treads quite closely to the three-row SUV space as well

The Kia Carens three-row MPV has arrived on the budding scene with disruptive introductory prices. It is a well-equipped premium offering with many similarities to the Kia Seltos compact SUV. The Carens is primarily a seven-seater with the choice of a six-seater configuration in the top-spec. By design, the latest Kia MPV can also compete against the likes of other mid-size three-row SUVs like the Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. Let’s see how the prices of the Carens compare to these three-row SUVs:

Petrol

Kia Carens Hyundai Alcazar Mahindra XUV700 MG Hector Plus Prestige 1.5 - Rs 9.99 lakh Premium 1.4 Turbo - Rs 10.99 lakh Prestige 1.4 Turbo - Rs 11.99 lakh Prestige Plus 1.4 Turbo - Rs 13.49 lakh Prestige Plus 1.4 Turbo DCT - Rs 14.59 lakh Luxury 1.4 Turbo - Rs 14.99 lakh Luxury Plus 1.4 Turbo - Rs 16.19 lakh Prestige - Rs 16.34 lakh Super Hybrid - Rs 15.95 lakh Luxury Plus 1.4 Turbo DCT - Rs 16.99 lakh AX5 - Rs 16.67 lakh AX7 - Rs 18.63 lakh

The top-spec petrol-manual Kia Carens Luxury Plus is priced similar to the entry-level variants of these three-row SUVs. It’s more affordable than the Hyundai Alcazar, the seven-seater Mahindra XUV700 and only slightly more expensive than the MG Hector Plus.

Considering the Carens fully-loaded variant will have a lot more to offer than these rivals at these prices, it’d be fair to say that the choice between them is quite simple.

Kia offers the Carens with the choice of two petrol engines: 115PS 1.5-litre and 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. The variants that compete with the entry variants of the SUVs are powered by the turbo-petrol engine which is available with the choice of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The rivals listed here offer more performance than the Carens. The Hyundai Alcazar is powered by a 159PS 2-litre petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual. Meanwhile, the MG Hector Plus is offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which produces 153PS.

Mahindra offers the XUV700 with both 5- and 7-seater configurations and we’re only considering the latter here. It uses a 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine making it one of the most powerful SUVs in this price segment.

Diesel

Kia Carens Hyundai Alcazar Mahindra XUV700 MG Hector Plus Tata Safari Premium - Rs 10.99 lakh Prestige - Rs 11.99 lakh Prestige Plus - Rs 13.49 lakh Luxury - Rs 14.99 lakh XE - Rs 14.99 lakh Luxury Plus - Rs 16.19 lakh AX3 - Rs 16.26 lakh Style - Rs 15.94 lakh XM - Rs 16.53 lakh Luxury Plus AT - Rs 16.99 lakh Prestige - Rs 16.75 lakh Super - Rs 16.99 lakh AX5 - Rs 17.29 lakh

When considering the diesel-powered rivals to the Carens, we can add the Tata Safari to the comparison. The Safari is the closest competitor to the Carens here with its entry-level variant being priced on par with the latter’s Luxury variant.

The entry-level variants of the three-row XUV700 and MG Hector Plus are priced closer to the top-spec Carens. Meanwhile the entry-level diesel-powered Hyundai Alcazar is closer to the diesel-automatic, top-spec variant of the Kia MPV.

The Carens gets the same diesel engine as the Alcazar, a 115PS 1.5-litre unit, yet the Hyundai attracts a steep premium as an SUV.

Mahindra offers the XUV700 with a three-row option from a lower trim when it comes to the diesel engine. Still, it is priced closest to the top-spec variant of the Carens. It uses a 185PS 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual.

The MG and Tata SUVs are powered by the same 170PS 2-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual.

While the Carens offers a lot of value at similar prices to these SUVs, the larger models have the appeal of their size and powertrains.

