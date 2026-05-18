JSW-Chery iCAR V23 Spied Testing In India: JSW Motors’ Second SUV For India?

JSW Motor is all set for its debut later this year, and as we know, the Jetour T2 will probably be the carmaker’s first offering. However, we have now spotted the Chery iCAR V23 undergoing testing, which suggests that it could be the second JSW model in the country. Let’s take a look at what we know so far about the SUV:

What Can Be Seen?

Being in the initial testing stages, the test mule spied here was heavily camouflaged. That said, we can still make out some key design details of the SUV. From these images, we can see that it will retain its retro-styled boxy silhouette mimicking global models like the Toyota FJ Cruiser and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The rear-end styling will additionally get a flat swing-type opening tailgate, an offset storage box and LED taillamps integrated into the bumper.

Other details seen include flared wheel arches, ‘monoblock’-style alloy wheels and round LED headlamps. There’s also a chunky bumper up front with a tall bonnet which gives it a lot of road presence.

Chery iCAR V23: Overview

Globally, the Chery iCAR V23 is a retro-styled alternative to compact and midsized crossovers. In terms of design, it gets a range of funky colour options and add-on kits for a more unique feel. While we have not seen the interior of the JSW-spec model yet, it is likely to remain similar to the global version.

This means that it gets an upright dashboard with rectangular AC vents, squared-off steering wheel and chrome dials for the climate control. Furthermore, there is a massive central touchscreen that does duty as both the infotainment system and the digital driver display. Internationally, you get several cabin themes including black, green and white upholstery but which one makes it to India is yet to be confirmed.

In terms of features, the global version offers a 15.4-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered and ventilated front seats, a 7-speaker sound system, LED headlamps, automatic climate control, keyless entry, heated ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) and rain-sensing wipers.

Safety tech onboard includes 6 airbags, level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), hill descent control (HDC), front and rear parking sensors, a 540-degree surround view camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), inbuilt dashcam and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB).

Powertrain

In markets where its sold currently, the iCAR V23 gets two powertrain options. Here are their detailed specifications:

Battery Pack 59.93 kWh 81.76 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 2 Claimed Range (NEDC) 360 km 430 km Power (PS) 136 PS 211 PS Torque (Nm) 180 Nm 292 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive All-wheel drive

Furthermore, the dual-motor version also gets 104 kW DC fast charging capabilities which could prove to be useful on longer trips.

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The iCAR V23 is likely to be JSW Motors’ second product in India, with a launch expected early next year. It could be priced in the range of Rs 20-30 lakh and rival cars like the Mahindra XEV 9S, Tata Harrier EV and VinFast VF7.