JSW Motors To Introduce The Jetour T2 As Their Debutant SUV In India

The JSW Group has taken its first step into India’s automobile industry with JSW Motors, introducing an all-new SUV. This debut model will be based on the internationally available Jetour T2 and is expected to launch around Diwali 2026, i.e., in November. From initial impressions, the SUV appears to be capable of handling off-road duties while remaining well-suited for everyday city driving, too.

If this new entrant has got you thinking what’s there to this, ‘another day, another new SUV!’, here’s everything you need to know about it:

Design

From what JSW is banking on, the Jetour T2 is a rather boxy yet quirky SUV that seems to draw design inspiration from several dominant off-roaders we know, with a hint of the Defender.

It features a bold, upright and aggressive fascia that conveys its rugged intent.

A large rectangular grille with prominent Jetour lettering dominates the front, set against a gloss black panel.

The squared LED headlamps have pixel-styled elements, including the LED DRLs.

The bumper looks sculpted and bold, with contrasting elements and functional-looking inserts, enhancing its off-road-ready stance.

Smaller Detail: The bumper has a thin accent of silver over the black, which again gets some neon highlights. Keen-eyed viewers would notice that the fog lights are tucked at either end.

It gets up to 20-inch alloy wheels that feature a contrasting grey finish with a neon insert on top. The wheel arches are thin yet prominent. A side step makes ingress and egress more convenient for passengers, especially considering its large size.

Size That Matters: The Jetour T2 is nearly a Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV 7XO-sized SUV. Here are its dimensions for your reference: Length: 4785 mm | Width: 2006 mm | Height: 1880 mm | Wheelbase: 2800 mm | Ground clearance: 220 mm

All of its pillars are blacked out; however, the roof comes in a body-colour finish, creating a floating roof effect. The roof rails have a quirky design with neon accents within them.

Colour Options: Internationally, the Jetour T2 is available in six colour options: Night Black, Sun Orange, Misty Cyan, Lime Green, Silver Snow and Sand.

The rear design continues the squared and upright theme seen at the front and sides.

The vertically oriented LED tail lamps feature a design that looks quite video-game-ready.

A chunky rear bumper with skid plate-style detailing highlights its off-road credentials.

A tailgate-mounted spare wheel has also been carried over, positioned right in the middle and upper section of the tailgate, giving the rear a bolder look.

Interior

The cabin of the Jetour T2 feels wide and spacious, thanks to a horizontally laid-out dashboard that gives it a clean and open look.

The highlight is the large 15.6-inch touchscreen sitting at the centre.

The driver gets a fully digital instrument cluster, too. The dashboard design is overall minimal.

There are solid grab handles again for assistance in getting in and out of this big SUV.

The cabin does sport an upmarket look, thanks to the expanse of soft-touch materials.

The Jetour T2 is offered in a five-seater layout. The upholstery option is, however, fabric and PVC. One would appreciate the consideration of leatherette material.

The steering wheel has a tri-spoke octagonal shape with mounted controls. There are plenty of chrome finishes on the centre console, which look premium.

A panoramic sunroof adds to the sense of space and makes the cabin feel more airy.

Colour Schemes:The cabin of the globally available Jetour T2 can be had in an all-black theme with contrastive red stitching as well as a brown theme, which looks more classy.

Features & Safety

As already mentioned, you get a big 15.6-inch infotainment setup alongside a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. You also get modern features like a wireless phone charger, cruise control, ambient lighting, a CN95 air filter, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

Comfort is an appreciable factor in this SUV. It offers amenities such as dual-zone auto AC, sliding and reclining rear seats with centre armrest, power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, massage, heating and memory function.

On the safety department, the Jetour T2 consists of all-wheel disc brakes, ESC (electronic stability control), a tyre pressure monitoring system, level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold, ISOFIX child seat mounts and multiple airbags.

Powertrain

Globally, the Jetour T2 is offered with two turbo petrol engine options paired only with an automatic gearbox option. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol Plug-in Hybrid 2-litre turbo petrol Transmission 7-speed DCT 3-DHT 7-speed DCT Power 184 PS 156 PS 254 PS Torque 290 Nm 220 Nm 390 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive (FWD) Front-wheel drive (FWD) 4-wheel drive (4WD)

Manual drive lovers would miss the slick shifter as the Jetour T2 is only offered with an automatic transmission.

The smaller engine makes use of a front-wheel drivetrain, whereas the bigger engine is mated to a 4-wheel drive system.

There’s also a plug-in hybrid powertrain on offer with the global model, but it is unlikely to make its way to our shores.

Expected Price & Rivals

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, DHT- dedicated hybrid transmission

The Jetour T2-based JSW SUV could be priced from around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). As already mentioned above, you can expect this new SUV to be launched in the Indian market sometime by November this year. From its size and stance, the Jetour T2 can be considered as an alternative to the likes of Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Jeep Meridian, MG Hector and Mahindra XUV 7XO.