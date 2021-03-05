Jeep’s India-bound 7-Seater SUV Will Have An Unique Design To Take On The Fortuner And Endeavour Better

Published On Mar 05, 2021 12:43 PM By Sonny for Jeep 7-Seater SUV

The locally-built three-row SUV will debut in 2022

Three-row Jeep SUV known internally by the codename H6.

FCA Head of Design, Ralph Gilles, confirmed that it will bear little resemblance to existing models.

The H6 is expected to be powered by 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines with choice of 4x4 and 4x2 drivetrains.

Jeep’s three-row SUV will be a rival to the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and MG Gloster.

Jeep will be launching a new, locally-built three-row SUV in India in 2022. The carmaker has confirmed in a recent media interaction that the design of this 7-seater offering will have little in common with its existing models like the Compass or the China-only three-row Grand Commander.

This information was shared by Ralph Gilles, Head of Design at FCA. He added that the design of the three-row SUV will be optimised for style, functionality and Jeep-like capability. It was previously revealed that it is known internally by the codename H6. We feel that the new three-row Jeep SUV, which is likely to share underpinnings with the Compass, will feature a sharper styling like the India-bound Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep H6 is expected to be offered with 2.0-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. The diesel unit will likely be an uprated version of the one offered in the Compass, with the same 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmissions. The turbo-petrol unit can be borrowed from the Wrangler Unlimited, and might be offered with the 8-speed automatic only. As a Jeep, a 4x4 drivetrain seems certain while the 4x2 option will likely be offered as a more affordable variant.

Details on the H6 are scarce but being a premium offering, expect it to be well-equipped. It could get features like a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, off-road driving modes (Jeep’s SelecTerrain system), connected car tech, digital instrument cluster and more. Safety equipment could include some advanced systems such as lane assist and autonomous emergency braking.

The H6 will be built at Jeep’s Ranjangaon facility and is expected to be priced between Rs 30 lakh to 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be taking on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and the Skoda Kodiaq.