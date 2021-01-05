Jeep’s Locally Built Three-row Fortuner-rivalling SUV To Launch In 2022

Published On Jan 05, 2021 02:21 PM By Sonny

Internally known as the H6, it’s been in the works for a long time now

Three-row Jeep SUV first announced in 2018, still on track for 2022 launch in India.

The three-row SUV is expected to offer both 7- and 6-seater layouts with captain seats for the latter.

Expected engine options include the 2.0-litre diesel from the Compass and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol from Wrangler.

Earlier reports suggest it will look very different from the Compass and the Chinese Grand Commander SUV.

It will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq and MG Gloster.

The Jeep portfolio in India is set to expand over the next couple of years with the carmaker confirming an investment of over US$ 250 million for the local production of new models. The plan includes a brand-new three-row Jeep SUV, codenamed the H6, that will be launched here in 2022.

We first heard of the new three-row SUV in 2018 when Jeep announced its future plans. Based on that report, this new Jeep offering is still on track for 2022. In an earlier interaction with the Brazilian press, Jeep’s designer had said the all-new model will bear no resemblance to the Compass or the China-only Grand Commander. The India-spec H6 will be built locally at the company’s Ranjangaon facility.

Jeep Grand Commander interior for representational purpose only

We have no details on the feature list yet, but it will likely be well-equipped as Jeep calls it a luxury offering. It could also get a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, multi-zone climate control, off-road driving modes, connected car tech, and maybe even a powered tailgate. Safety equipment could include advanced safety assist systems such as lane assist and autonomous emergency braking.

Jeep is expected to offer the H6 with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the Compass (expect the engine to produce more power in the bigger SUV) and the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol from the Wrangler Unlimited. While the diesel gets the choice of a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic, the turbo-petrol could be offered with an 8-speed automatic only. As a Jeep model, expect a 4x4 drivetrain with the likely option of a 4x2 drivetrain as an affordable variant.

The three-row Jeep SUV would rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Ford Endeavour and Skoda Kodiaq. It’s likely to be priced between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 40 lakh.