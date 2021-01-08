Modified On Jan 08, 2021 02:59 PM By Sonny for Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

It’s bigger, looks sharper, gets more tech, and can accommodate more people than before

New Grand Cherokee offers three rows of seats for the first time with a choice of 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Built on a new architecture for improved driveability and better efficiency without compromise on safety.

Gets sportier exterior styling with a sharper design, sleek lighting elements, and lowered roofline.

Brand new cabin with revamped dashboard that features larger displays and a modern console layout.

Expected to launch in India in 2022 as a locally assembled luxury SUV. Cherokee will be assembled in India for the first time.

The fifth generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee has been unveiled in its first-ever extended version with three rows of seating. Built on a new architecture, it features a multitude of improvements for a better drive experience along with a reduced weight to improve economy.

The new Grand Cherokee features a sharper design language, less curvy than the older model. In its three-row ‘L’ iteration, the SUV’s elongated hood and body make it look sleeker. The lowered roofline that tapers towards the tail and the added width give it a more agile stance. At the front, a large central air dam and vents make the bumper look sportier while the more upright seven-slat grille flanked by angular LED headlamps give it an imposing presence. The sleek characteristic is noticeable in profile as well. The rear design gets slimmer tail lamps and sharper creases in the tailgate and the bumper.

It is worth noting that the front bumper design changes slightly depending on the variant, as seen below with the Summit Reserve and Overland variants of the new Grand Cherokee L.

As seen with the 2021 Compass, Jeep is updating the cabin experience of its SUVs with modern dashboard designs. The 2021 Grand Cherokee also gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect 5, but the screen is ergonomically repositioned for the space and driver position of the bigger SUV. It also gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster to replace the multi-dial layout of the older model. Overall, the new width-oriented layout of the central console with the Piano Black finish makes it look up-to-date and more premium than before. The controls for the off-road modes are now toggle operated while the large central dial is the drive selector.









Onto the seating layouts of the first-ever three-row Grand Cherokee, it will be offered with the choice of 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. The third row can be split folded 50-50 while both the middle and last row of seats can be folded flat for maximum luggage capacity. Jeep is also offering a remote release in the boot area to fold the second row flat with ease without shuffling around.

In terms of comforts, this premium Jeep has plenty to offer. Depending on the variant, you get heated and ventilated seats for the first two rows as well as 16-way power adjustable front seats with lumbar and seat back massage functionality. In total, you get 12 USB ports (Type A and Type C combined) spread throughout the cabin. It also has four-zone climate control with the rear AC vents for second and third rows having been moved from the roofline to the pillars while also being wider and slimmer than before. The Grand Cherokee L also offers a dual-pane sunroof with a powered sunshade.

The 2021 Grand Cherokee L gets a host of advanced tech for safety and driver assistance. The Active Driving Assist feature is FCA’s Level 2 autonomous driving tech that uses automated lane-centering and adaptive cruise control as long as it detects your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. It can also be had with hands-free driving assist later in the year that allows the user to let the car drive itself on approved roads (depending on local road regulations) that can also predictively slow the car for tight corners. Included in the options list is the 10-inch head-up display (HUD) for up to five information elements. Other assists include a 360-degree camera, rear cross path detection, and blindspot monitoring.

Under the hood, Jeep is offering the same two petrol engines as before: a 3.6-litre V6 that makes 294PS and 348Nm and a 5.7-litre V8 that produces 364PS and 520Nm. Both are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The V8 engine also features cylinder shut-off tech and can cut down to just four cylinders while cruising for improved fuel efficiency. A new feature for the 2021 Grand Cherokee is front-axle disconnect which detects when 4WD is not required and automatically switches to RWD only which further enhances fuel economy. It also re-engages automatically if the system detects the need for 4WD. Besides, the front axle is bolted straight to the engine for improved NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) and driving dynamics.

As a Jeep, the Grand Cherokee, of course, comes with the brand’s off-road driving capability and technology. The Selec-Terrain management system is standard with five modes: Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow and Mud/Sand. It also offers three 4x4 systems: Quadra-Trac I and II and Quadra-Drive II. The first gets a single-speed active transfer case, the next one comes with a two-speed transfer case with low-range, while the third one adds an electronic limited slip differential for the rear axle. The water wading depth of the Grand Cherokee L is rated for upto 610mm.

Lastly, we have Quadra-Lift which is the name of the air suspension offered on the new Grand Cherokee. At normal ride height, it has a ground clearance of 212mm which can increase up to 276mm at best while also capable of lowering itself to 191mm in Aero Mode for better stability and efficiency at highway speeds. With the air suspension equipped, the Grand Cherokee L has a 30.1-degree approach angle, a 26.3-degree departure angle, and a 22.6-degree breakover angle. Not bad for a car measuring over 5,200mm in length.

The standard 5-seater version of the Grand Cherokee is scheduled to be unveiled later in the year along with the new 4xe plug-in hybrid version. Jeep is expected to offer this new Grand Cherokee L in India by 2022 as a locally assembled model, unlike the older model that was sold as CBU offerings. Expect it to be priced around Rs 75 lakh and take on likes of the Mercedes Benz GLE and the BMW X5.