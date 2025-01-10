Here Are All The Kia, Mahindra, And MG Cars Set To Debut At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Out of the entire range of new cars set to be showcased by the three carmakers, only two are ICE-powered models, while other are EVs, including the XEV 9e and Cyberster

The upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is expected to showcase exciting new models from both global as well as Indian carmakers. Multiple brands have confirmed their launches, with Kia, Mahindra, and MG preparing to unveil some of their products for the first time at the Auto Expo 2025.

While these brands are likely to present models from their current lineup as well, this report will focus on the cars making their debut at the Auto Expo 2025 from Kia, Mahindra, and MG.

Kia Syros

Kia recently revealed the Syros with a unique design and a feature-loaded cabin, which is set to be showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Bookings for the premium subcompact SUV are underway, while the prices are scheduled to be announced on February 1, 2025. Top features of the Syros include, front and rear ventilated seats, dual 12.3-inch screen setup and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It will be offered with two engine choices, including a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel.

Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra will unveil its newly launched electric SUV-coupe, the XEV 9e, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The carmaker recently announced the prices of its top-spec variant, along with its booking and delivery timelines. Prices range between Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while test drives will begin soon, in Phase 1 cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. It is available with two battery pack options, 59 kWh and 79 kWh, offering a claimed range of over 600 km.

Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 will also be showcased alongside the XEV 9e at the Auto Expo 2025. It is a smaller electric SUV coupe compared to the XEV 9e but offers similar 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options. Prices for the BE 6 start at Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Feature-wise, it gets dual 10.25-inch displays, a panoramic glass roof, multiple wireless phone chargers, and Level-2 ADAS.

MG Cyberster

MG will debut the all-electric Cyberster in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The carmaker recently revealed the powertrain specifications for the India-spec model, which features a 77 kWh battery pack paired with a 510 PS dual motor setup. It offers a WLTP-claimed range of 444 km and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. Prices for the Cyberster are expected to range between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG M9

The Chinese automaker will also showcase the M9 premium electric MPV at the Auto Expo 2025, initially showcased as Mifa 9 at 2023 Auto Expo. It will be sold exclusively through MG's new 'Select' dealerships, and is expected to be priced around Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom). The M9 boasts a premium interior with features such as powered front and second-row seats with ventilation and massage function, rear entertainment screens, and a 12-speaker sound system. It is expected to be offered with a 90 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 565 km.

MG Gloster Facelift

MG is also expected to showcase the Gloster facelift at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The full-size SUV is due for a major update since its launch in 2020, with multiple spy shots surfacing online last year. The updated Gloster will feature minor tweaks to the exterior, including a revised profile, while the interior is likely to remain similar to the outgoing model. No changes are expected in terms of the powertrain, which includes a 161 PS 2-litre diesel engine and a 216 PS 2-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine.

Which of the above-mentioned models are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.