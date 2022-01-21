Published On Jan 21, 2022 07:27 PM By Tarun for Jeep Compass

The new electrified powertrain e-Hybrid is in addition to the plug-in hybrid 4Xe range that comes with the SUV

Powered by a new 130PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and 48V mild hybrid architecture.

The electric motor is rated at 20PS and 55Nm.

It helps in delivering the power required while starting up the car, creeping at low speeds, cruising and parking. .

The Compass e-Hybrid can offer a claimed fuel efficiency of around 17kmpl.

Unlikely to launch in India.

The Jeep Compass is now available with an ‘e-Hybrid’ powertrain in the UK markets. The new powertrain is essentially a mild-hybrid system which aids the SUV’s petrol engine in various functions.

The mild hybrid Compass gets a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, that’s rated at 130PS and 240Nm and paired with a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic). Helping the petrol engine is a 48V mild hybrid architecture featuring an electric motor which is rated at 20PS and 55Nm.The Compass e-Hybrid can offer a claimed range of around 17 kmpl.

The small battery pack will be charged through regenerative braking and can run the car even when the engine is turned off. The motor will deliver the power required while starting up the car, creeping at low speeds and stop-go traffic, cruising, and parking the car. However, these functions also depend on the battery charge status and the power output required.

The UK-spec Compass features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, connected car technology, a digital driver’s display, a dual-pane sunroof, and a 360-degree camera. It also features ADAS (advanced driving assistance system) which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and pilot assist.

The Compass e-Hybrid retails from 32,895 to 36,895 pounds (Rs 33.20 lakhs to Rs 37.23 lakhs), demanding a premium of around 3,000 pounds (Rs 3 lakh) over the petrol variant. On the other hand, it’s cheaper than the plug-in hybrid by around 5,000 pounds (Rs 5 lakh).

