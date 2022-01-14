2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Spied In India For The First Time

Published On Jan 14, 2022 03:57 PM By Rohit for Jeep Grand Cherokee

The five-seat SUV will be locally assembled this time, so expect it to cost lesser than the previous model

The Grand Cherokee comes in two versions: two-row and three-row (Cherokee L).

The spied model was possibly the 5-seater (two-row) version.

India-spec model could get a 3.6-litre V6 engine and a hybrid powertrain.

Features include ADAS tech, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, and multi-zone climate control.

Expected launch by September 2022.

The fifth-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee has recently been spied testing in India for the first time. It was heavily camouflaged, making it difficult to ascertain whether it was the 5-seater or the three-row version (Grand Cherokee L).

That said, we expect only the 5-seater to be offered in India.

Despite the camouflage, we can spot the SUV’s big alloy wheels. Internationally, you have wheel sizes of up to 21 inches. Both versions get sleek headlights and taillights, with a black strip connecting the latter in the 5-seater Grand Cherokee. This version also has a ‘Trailhawk’ variant with increased ground clearance and redesigned bumpers (for better approach and departure angles) and visible tow hooks.

Features-wise, the 5-seating SUV comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, 16-way power-adjustable front seats with massage function, and connected car tech, multi-zone climate control, 19-speaker Meridian audio, an optional 10.25-inch touchscreen for the front passenger, and ventilated and heated seats.

Safety kit includes Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, night vision camera with pedestrian/animal detection, intersection collision assist, and park assist.

In the US, the SUV gets three engine choices: 3.6-litre V6 (297PS/352Nm), 5.7-litre V8 (362PS/529Nm), and the new 2-litre turbo hybrid (381PS/637Nm). A 4WD is offered as standard, but its capability will vary depending on the variant. In India, Jeep is expected to offer the 5-seater with the 3.6-litre V6 paired with an 8-speed automatic (driving all the four wheels), and possibly a hybrid powertrain – comprising a 2-litre turbo-petrol mill with two electric motors.

The 4xe powertrain gets a 17kWh battery with an all-electric range of 40km, which also enhances the Grand Cherokee’s mileage in hybrid mode to 708km.

We expect Jeep to launch the Grand Cherokee in India by September, following the India-spec Jeep Commander three-row SUV. The locally assembled premium SUV could be priced from Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will rival the Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and BMW X5.

