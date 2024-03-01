Published On Mar 01, 2024 05:50 PM By Ansh for Jeep Compass

The front-wheel-drive diesel automatic variants were introduced last year to make this powertrain option more affordable

Jeep Compass, the American carmaker’s entry level model in India got new 4x2 (front-wheel-drive) diesel automatic variants last year. Prior to this, the diesel-auto combination was only available with the four-wheel drivetrain (in the top-spec version). Recently, we tested the performance of this new, more affordable powertrain and have compared it with the performance of the 4X4 diesel automatic Compass. Here are the results:

Acceleration

Tests 2-litre Diesel AT 4X2 2-litre Diesel AT 4X4 0-100 kmph 11.24 seconds 10.89 seconds Quarter Mile 17.77 seconds @ 125.11 kmph 17.99 seconds @ 122.65 kmph Kickdown (20-80 kmph) 7.3 seconds 7.11 seconds

In our acceleration tests, the Compass 4x4 variant proved to be the quicker in both the 0-100 kmph run and faster at dropping gears for on-the-go acceleration. However, the new front-wheel-drive variant completed the quarter mile in less time.

One thing to note is that both these variants get the same 2-litre diesel engine that makes 170 PS and 350 Nm, and this engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The only difference between these two variants is the drivetrain.

Braking

Tests 2-litre Diesel AT 4X2 2-litre Diesel AT 4X4 100-0 kmph 42.86 metres 40.84 metres 80-0 kmph 26.6 metres 25.55 metres

Even in our braking tests, the four-wheel-drive variant proved to be better and had a shorter stopping distance in both 100-0 kmph and 80-0 kmph tests. Both these variants sit on 18-inch alloy wheels. Still, the 4X4 variant’s stopping distance was shorter by over 2 metres in the 100-0 kmph test, and by over 1 metre in the 80-0 kmph test.

Price

The Jeep Compass is priced between Rs 20.69 lakh and Rs 32.27 lakh (ex-showroom) where the 4x4 diesel automatic variant is the top-variant with the biggest price tag, but the 4X2 diesel automatic powertrain starts from Rs 26.69 lakh with the Longitude trim. The Jeep Compass is a rival to the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, and Citroen C5 Aircross.

