Jeep Compass 4X4 Diesel Automatic Is Quicker Than The New 4X2 Version

Published On Mar 01, 2024 05:50 PM By Ansh for Jeep Compass

The front-wheel-drive diesel automatic variants were introduced last year to make this powertrain option more affordable

Jeep Compass Performance Comparison

Jeep Compass, the American carmaker’s entry level model in India got new 4x2 (front-wheel-drive) diesel automatic variants last year. Prior to this, the diesel-auto combination was only available with the four-wheel drivetrain (in the top-spec version). Recently, we tested the performance of this new, more affordable powertrain and have compared it with the performance of the 4X4 diesel automatic Compass. Here are the results:

Acceleration

Jeep Compass

Tests

2-litre Diesel AT 4X2

2-litre Diesel AT 4X4

0-100 kmph

11.24 seconds

10.89 seconds

Quarter Mile

17.77 seconds @ 125.11 kmph

17.99 seconds @ 122.65 kmph

Kickdown (20-80 kmph)

7.3 seconds

7.11 seconds

In our acceleration tests, the Compass 4x4 variant proved to be the quicker in both the 0-100 kmph run and faster at dropping gears for on-the-go acceleration. However, the new front-wheel-drive variant completed the quarter mile in less time.

One thing to note is that both these variants get the same 2-litre diesel engine that makes 170 PS and 350 Nm, and this engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The only difference between these two variants is the drivetrain.

Braking

Jeep Compass

Tests

2-litre Diesel AT 4X2

2-litre Diesel AT 4X4

100-0 kmph

42.86 metres

40.84 metres

80-0 kmph

26.6 metres

25.55 metres

Even in our braking tests, the four-wheel-drive variant proved to be better and had a shorter stopping distance in both 100-0 kmph and 80-0 kmph tests. Both these variants sit on 18-inch alloy wheels. Still, the 4X4 variant’s stopping distance was shorter by over 2 metres in the 100-0 kmph test, and by over 1 metre in the 80-0 kmph test.

Price

Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass is priced between Rs 20.69 lakh and Rs 32.27 lakh (ex-showroom) where the 4x4 diesel automatic variant is the top-variant with the biggest price tag, but the 4X2 diesel automatic powertrain starts from Rs 26.69 lakh with the Longitude trim. The Jeep Compass is a rival to the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, and Citroen C5 Aircross.

