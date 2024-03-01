Modified On Mar 01, 2024 01:26 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta N Line

The sportier-looking version of the Creta SUV will go on sale on March 11 in India

Bookings for the Creta N Line are open for Rs 25,000 both online and at dealerships.

The SUV is expecting a wait time of six to eight weeks from the day of launch.

Its exterior revisions include red highlights and ‘N Line’ badges all around.

Cabin to get an all-black theme with red accents on the dashboard.

Features on board could include dual digital displays, six airbags and ADAS.

Gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit with both 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT.

Prices could start from Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The much-anticipated Hyundai Creta N Line is set to go on sale on March 11. Hyundai is already taking bookings for the sportier SUV for Rs 25,000 both online and at its dealerships. It’s now been revealed that the carmaker is estimating a waiting period ranging from six to eight weeks ahead of the Creta N Line’s launch with deliveries likely to start from May 2024.

Here’s a quick overview of the sportier Creta ahead of its price announcement:

Overall Changes Summarised

The Hyundai Creta N Line has a sportier look compared to its regular counterpart. Changes on the Creta N Line over the standard Creta include a redesigned grille, tweaked bumpers, multiple ‘N Line’ badges on the exterior, red highlights, a dual-tip exhaust, and bigger 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers. It also gets a new shade called Thunder Blue with a contrast black roof.

On the inside, the carmaker will provide it with an all-black theme that will be complemented by red highlights on the dashboard and contrast red stitching for the upholstery. The Creta N Line will also come with the N Line-specific steering wheel.

What Features Will It Get?

We are expecting Hyundai to offer the Creta N Line with the standard model’s dual 10.25-inch displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone AC.

In terms of occupant protection, the sportier Hyundai SUV will be equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist and electronic parking brake with auto-hold. It is also likely that the Creta N Line will get some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech.

Also Read: Apple Cancels EV Plans As Company Moves Focus To Generative AI

A Turbocharged Engine Under The Hood

Hyundai will offer the Creta N Line with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS/ 253 Nm) as the standard model, but is likely to provide it with the option of a 6-speed manual gearbox in addition to the 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

We are expecting it to have a slightly different suspension setup and quicker steering response for improved handling to further set it apart from the regular Creta. Hyundai could also offer it with a sportier-sounding exhaust.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta N Line is likely to be priced from Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will fight it out with the Kia Seltos GTX+ and X-Line, while also serving as a sportier-looking alternative to the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun GT Line, and MG Astor.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price