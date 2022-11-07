Modified On Nov 07, 2022 05:00 PM By Ansh for Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

Assembly of the fifth-generation Cherokee has begun at the carmaker’s manufacturing facility in Pune

The fifth-generation Cherokee will be launched in India on November 11.

It is the fourth car from Jeep to be rolled out from its Indian plant.

Deliveries of the SUV will begin by the end of the month.

We expect the Jeep Grand Cherokee to be priced at Rs 85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep has started accepting bookings of the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee ahead of its launch for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The carmaker has also started assembling the SUV at its manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Pune. This makes the Grand Cherokee the fourth car from Jeep to be rolled out from its factory in India.

Bookings for the Grand Cherokee can be made at Jeep dealerships across India or on the carmaker’s website and its deliveries will commence by the end of November. According to dealer sources, Jeep will manufacture only around 50 units of the SUV in November and December and will pick up the pace depending upon the response it gets.

The India-spec Grand Cherokee will be powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the carmaker’s base-spec engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power unit will be teamed to an all-wheel-drive system and the SUV will be equipped with Jeep’s SelecTerrain system.

Inside the Grand Cherokee, you’ll find a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch front passenger display and a 10-inch heads-up display. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, three-point seatbelts for all passengers and ADAS including forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, driver drowsiness detection and blind spot detection.

Jeep will launch the Grand Cherokee in India on November 11 for an expected price of Rs 85 lakh (ex-showroom). After its launch, it will compete against the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Volvo XC90.