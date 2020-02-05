Hyundai Tucson Facelift Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 05, 2020 11:13 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Tucson

It continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines as before

While the exterior changes are minor, Hyundai has revised the dashboard layout.

The facelifted Tucson comes with BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with a new 8-speed automatic for the diesel.

Key rivals include the MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass.

The next-gen Tucson is all set to be launched only later this year, but that hasn't stopped Hyundai from showing off a facelifted version of the current model at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. It brings with it a few cosmetic changes along with a new automatic transmission for diesel variants. Let’s take a look at the details:

In terms of changes, Hyundai has revised the front and rear of the SUV. It now sports the latest iteration of Hyundai’s signature cascading grille which appears to be slightly larger than before. The facelifted Tucson also gets full-LED headlamps with DRLs. Hyundai will offer the Tucson facelift with a new set of alloy wheels (up to 18-inch in size). Like the front, the rear has been revised a little too. It now gets slightly redesigned tail lamps with a new LED graphic, slightly revised exhaust, and a wider licence plate housing.

Hyundai has also updated the cabin of the Tucson to give it a more upmarket look. It features a free-floating touchscreen infotainment system and the air vents are now placed below the display, unlike the pre-facelift model. In addition to this, Hyundai is also offering the facelifted Tucson with a new instrument cluster.

Under the hood, the Tucson facelift is powered by BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. While the petrol engine continues to come mated to a 6-speed AT, the diesel unit now gets a new 8-speed automatic transmission option instead of the 6-speed AT in the pre-facelift model. While the petrol engine produces 152PS of power, the power output of the diesel unit stands at 185PS.

The SUV is offered with features such as an electronic parking brake, rain-sensing wipers, and wireless charging to name a few. The facelifted Tucson is now offered with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car technology as well.

When launched, it will command a slight premium over the current Tucson. It will continue to rival the Honda CR-V, VW Tiguan, MG Hector and Jeep Compass .

