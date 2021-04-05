Hyundai To Unveil The Alcazar Three-Row SUV Tomorrow

Published On Apr 05, 2021 08:00 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar will finally make its official premiere tomorrow but the India-launch is still some weeks away. It has been spied testing multiple times, teased in design sketches and its exterior has also been leaked online. The Alcazar will be the brand’s first three-row offering in India in quite some time.

It is known that the Alcazar is based on the hugely popular second-gen Hyundai Creta compact SUV but it does get some changes to the exterior. The significant design changes are focussed at the extended rear with a new look for the tailgate and tail lamps. At the front, it gets a different grille and skid plate. The leaked images revealed a new design for the alloy wheels which might also be a size larger than the Creta’s 17-inches.

Based on the design sketches, the Alcazar will borrow the dashboard design and most features from the Creta. It gets its own captain seats for the middle row in the 6-seater configuration with unique floor mounted armrest and the third-row seats which should get their own vents and USB ports. The feature list will include the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, ventilated front seats and built in air purifier. Hyundai is expected to add a few extra features for the Alcazar such as a powered tailgate, front parking sensors and maybe a 360-degree parking camera.

Under the hood, the Alcazar is expected to be offered with the Creta’s 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel engines (115PS/250Nm). The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine (115PS/144Nm) of the 5-seater Creta is unlikely to be offered with the 7-seater SUV. The diesel engine could be offered with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions while the turbo-petrol engine might be limited to the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The Hyundai three-row SUV is expected to be priced at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding variants of the Creta which costs between Rs 10.31 lakh and Rs 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom). It will likely serve as an alternative to the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV500 with the expected launch by the end of April.