Here’s Your First Look At The Hyundai Alcazar’s Interior And Rear Profile

Published On Mar 23, 2021 04:48 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai has teased the cabin and rear-end design of the Alcazar 7-seater SUV ahead of its global unveil in the first week of April

Hyundai Alcazar is a three-row SUV based on the Creta.

The rear end gets new tail lamps and styling that’s distinct from theCreta.

Cabin design similar to that of the Creta but with the addition of third-row seats and black and brown upholstery.

Sketches show the 6-seater Alcazar with captain seats in the middle row.

A 7-seater option should also be there.

India launch likely by April end.

The Hyundai Alcazar three-row SUV, due to be unveiled in the first week of April, has been spied testing a few times but always in camouflage. We now have our first look at the upcoming model’s rear end styling and cabin layout in these official design sketches.

The Alcazar is based on the Creta but with styling changes to the front and rear fascia. As spied, it has a different mesh design for the grille while the design sketches reveal significant changes at the rear. It seems more upright than the Creta, with a longer overhang thanks to the car’s increased length to accommodate the third row of seats. The Alcazar gets entirely different tail lamps with a C-shaped signature and skips the light bar across the tailgate of the Creta. Overall, its rear end looks more mature and sober compared to the edgier styling of the SUV it is based on.

In profile, the Alcazar looks a lot like the Creta, with the identical shoulder lines and cladding along the bottom edge. There is an additional glass quarter panel behind the rear window for the third row occupants. It also gets a different design for the alloy wheels but they’ll likely be the same 17-inch sizes as offered on the Creta.

Inside, the dashboard looks identical to that of the Creta, but the upholstery seems to be darker with a black and brown theme. In the teaser sketch, we see the 6-seater configuration of the Alcazar with only two seats in the middle row separated by a floor-mounted central console. This suggests that the middle row seats will offer some type of tumble-and-slide functionality to grant access to the third row. There should also be a 7-seater configuration with a bench type second-row similar to the Creta.

In terms of powertrains, Hyundai is likely to offer the Alcazar with the Creta’s 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines. While the turbo-petrol might be offered with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic only, the diesel engine could get the option of both 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmissions.

The Alcazar is likely to offer the same features as the Creta, including the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, built-in air purifier, 7.0-inch display for the semi-digital instrument cluster and ventilated front seats. But it might also get a few additional comforts such as a powered tailgate, front parking sensors, dedicated AC vents and USB ports for the third row, and a 360-degree parking camera.

The Hyundai Alcazar could be priced at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding diesel and turbo-petrol Creta variants, which are priced between Rs 10.31 lakh and 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom). It will likely be positioned as a more affordable alternative to the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV500. The Alcazar is expected to go on sale by the end of April.