Published On Aug 24, 2022 06:23 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue N Line

The sporty iteration of the sub-4m SUV could be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Venue will be the second Hyundai to get an N Line version in India.

It is likely to be offered in two trims: N6 and N8.

The teaser shows the Venue N Line in a blue shade.

Exterior updates to include revised bumpers and alloy wheel design.

Its cabin will feature an 8-inch touchscreen, digitised driver display and red highlights.

Likely to get the 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with both DCT and iMT options.

Hyundai has released the first teaser of the Venue N Line, the sporty version of Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV that is slated for launch on September 6. Likely to be offered in two trims – N6 and N8 – the Venue will be the second Hyundai model in India to get the ‘N Line’ treatment.

The teaser video gives us a glimpse of the chrome-studded front grille of the Venue N Line. In the video, we can also see the revised front and rear skid plates and side skirts with red accents and alloy wheels, which are in accordance with the styling of the i20 N Line. The SUV is shown to be finished in a typical blue shade associated with Hyundai’s N Line models.

We also get a look at the cabin of the Venue N Line, which includes the digitised driver display (akin to the regular Venue), the 8-inch touchscreen and red highlights on the AC vents and the upholstery. That said, the Venue N Line is expected to feature comforts like auto AC, a 4-way powered driver seat and up to six airbags.

The Venue N Line will likely come with the standard model’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (delivering 120PS and 172Nm max) along with the 7-speed dual clutch automatic and 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox choices.

Apart from the cosmetic updates inside and out, Hyundai is expected to offer the sporty version of the Venue with a stiffer suspension setup, sportier exhaust note and reworked steering feedback for improved driving performance when compared with the regular variants.

The Venue N Line is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Its only direct rival could be the soon-to-be launched Kia Sonet X Line and the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Sportz trim, while the entire Venue range will see competition from other sub-4m SUVs including the Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, and Tata Nexon.

