Published On Aug 10, 2022 07:23 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Alcazar 2023

The SUV’s major update with the facelift should be the inclusion of the Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Images reveal a tweaked front grille with a chrome strip and new Venue-like chrome elements.

The SUV retains its typical headlight and taillight design, the latter connected by a chrome strip featuring the ‘Alcazar’ moniker.

Inside, it could feature a revised upholstery while carrying on with a similar features set.

Hyundai is likely to offer it with the same powertrains as the current model.

Launch expected in 2023 with an expected starting price of Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

While the Hyundai Alcazar arrived to our shores only in mid-2021, it’s already set to receive a mild facelift in the marque’s home country in 2023. The revised version has been spied for the first time as well.

The images show a slightly tweaked front grille with a chrome strip separating the air dam and chrome embellishments, which are akin to those on the facelifted Venue. That said, it is flanked by the same split-LED headlight setup while other design bits have also been retained.

In profile, the facelifted SUV seems to have carried on with the same design for the alloy wheels while the running boards have been replaced with side skid plates. At the back, it was seen with no major changes while retaining the dual exhaust tips and the ‘Alcazar’ moniker on the chrome strip connecting the LED taillights.

There’s no spy shot of the interior of the SUV, but Hyundai could offer it with a revised upholstery and the cabin theme(s) could be new. Features on board will likely include the dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera. Its safety net will now include Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), along with multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and front and a reversing camera.

Hyundai is expected to offer the facelifted Alcazar with the same petrol and diesel engines as the current model. These are 2-litre petrol (159PS and 191Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (115PS and 250Nm) units. A 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic are offered with both units. Like the current Alcazar, the facelifted SUV should also get three drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport) and as many traction modes (snow, sand, and mud).

We believe Hyundai will launch the facelifted Alcazar in India sometime in 2023. The 2023 SUV is expected to have a starting price of Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to take on the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the Mahindra XUV700.

Image Credits- Blog Naver

