Published On Feb 20, 2023 08:01 AM By Sonny

It recently confirmed that it will not offer the diesel option with the i20 and the new Verna

As we approach the deadline for the implementation of new RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, car manufacturers are updating their lineups to be compliant. As part of the process, Hyundai has silently discontinued the diesel-powered variants from the non-SUV models.

No more diesel hatchbacks or sedans

In the past week, the Korean automotive giant has announced that the new-generation Verna will be offered as a petrol-only offering. During the same period, Hyundai officially stopped listing the diesel variants of the i20. Both the hatchback and the outgoing sedan featured the same 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual but in two states of tune, 100PS/240Nm and 115PS/250Nm respectively. The Verna also offered the choice of a six-speed automatic with the diesel engine, same as the Creta.

Last summer, Hyundai discontinued its smaller diesel engine from the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The power unit in question was a 1.2-litre diesel engine with the choice of a five-speed manual and an AMT, making 75PS and 190Nm.

SUVs still get the diesel option

The Hyundai India lineup of SUVs comprises the Venue, Creta, Alcazar and Tucson. The Venue, Creta and Alcazar come with the same 1.5-litre diesel engine making approximately 115PS and 250Nm. However, only the Creta and Alcazar offer it with the choice of a six-speed automatic.

The only other diesel engine available here is the 2-litre unit offered in the Tucson, mated to an eight-speed automatic. It makes 186PS and 416Nm, and even gets the choice of all-wheel-drive.

While Hyundai seems committed to offering a diesel engine with its SUVs, it seems inevitable that the torque powertrains will eventually be discontinued with tighter emission norms and increased regulatory pressure towards EV adoption.