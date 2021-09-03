Hyundai i20 N Line Vs Rivals: We Analyse The Prices

Published On Sep 03, 2021 11:59 AM By Tarun for Hyundai i20 N Line

The top-spec i20 N Line retails at a premium of Rs 50,000 over the top-end i20

Hyundai has launched the i20 N Line in India, priced from Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available in three variants: N6 iMT, N8 iMT, and N8 DCT. The hatch demands up to Rs 1.03 lakh over the regular i20 turbo.

The i20 N Line gets exclusive cosmetic upgrades -- both inside and outside -- over the regular i20. It is powered by the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (producing 120PS and 172Nm) as the standard model. The engine tuning, steering wheel, braking (new rear disc brakes), and suspension have been tweaked for a more engaging drive. Transmission options include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic).

The i20 N Line rivals the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and Tata Altroz i-Turbo. Let’s see how the Hyundai’s prices compare against its competitors:

i20 N Line Polo GT TSI Altroz i-Turbo - - XT Turbo - Rs 8.02 lakh - - - - - XZ Turbo - Rs 8.72 lakh - - XZ Plus Turbo - Rs 9.09 lakh N6 iMT - Rs 9.84 lakh GT TSI - Rs 9.99 lakh - N8 iMT - Rs 10.87 lakh - - N8 DCT - Rs 11.76 lakh - -

The manual-only Altroz i-Turbo is the most affordable here, priced from Rs 8.02 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh.

The top-spec N8 DCT costs Rs 1.76 lakh more than the automatic-only GT TSI, but the entry-level N6 iMT is priced at par. However, it also offers a lot more features, including an electric sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, wireless charging, and six airbags.

The Altroz gets a 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. There’s no automatic on offer.

The Polo GT TSI gets a 110PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 6-speed automatic. It’s a sportier-looking version of the regular Polo with subtle cosmetic differences inside and out.

The i20 N Line gets a 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol motor paired with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless) and a 7-speed DCT. It is the first car in the segment to feature the iMT (clutchless manual) transmission.

The i20 N Line is the most fuel-efficient here -- its DCT and iMT variants returning 20.25kmpl and 20kmpl, respectively. The Polo TSI manual and automatic variants have a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.24kmpl and 16.47kmpl, respectively. The Altroz Turbo claims fuel economy of 18.13kmpl.

The Polo GT TSI can complete the 0-100kmph sprint in 9.97 seconds, the i20 N Line in 9.9 seconds, and the Altroz in under 12 seconds (all claimed figures)

Also Read: Hyundai i20 N Line Detailed In 12 Pics

Read More on : i20 N Line on road price