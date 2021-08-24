Hyundai i20 N Line Detailed In 12 Pics

Published On Aug 24, 2021 05:33 PM By Tarun for Hyundai i20 N Line

The brand’s performance division makes its Indian debut with a sporty makeover for the i20

Hyundai has revealed the i20 N Line for India, which is a sportier version of the regular i20. It receives several cosmetic changes along with tweaks to the steering and suspension. While we are yet to drive it, we have seen it up close. So, let’s take you through the new i20 N Line with our choice of exterior and interior images.

Exterior

Front

Up front, the i20 N Line gets many noticeable changes like a new chequered flag grille, redesigned bumper, red accents over the bumper skirt and new fog lamp housing as well. A gloss black finish is also seen across the front profile.

Side

The i20 N Line gets new dual-tone alloys with the ‘N’ logo which makes them exclusive to this trim. It also features red brake calipers, red striping on the side skirts and the N Line badging on the front fender. You can also spot the rear disc brakes which is a feature addition to the Hyundai hatchback. There’s also gloss black finish for the A- and C-pillars.

Rear

The rear profile sees the addition of side wings integrated with the rear spoiler, a new bumper with a faux diffuser, and a twin-tip exhaust. Don’t forget the N Line badging on the boot as well.

New Colour

The i20 N Line comes in a new Thunder Blue shade along with the existing Titan Grey, Fiery Red, and Polar white options. The blue and red colours can also be matched with a gloss black roof.

Interior

Dashboard

The i20 N Line continues with the same layout and all-black theme like earlier. However, it now gets red accents over the AC vents. There are similar red accents on the rear AC vents and the door sills as well.

Seats

The all-black seats are wrapped in leather with a chequered flag design, ‘N’ badging on the headrests, and contrast red stitching. The sporty design is applied to the rear seats as well but without the N badging.

Steering wheel

The i20 N Line comes with a new three-spoke steering wheel with dark chrome inserts, audio/telephone controls and cruise control switches. Most notably, it too features the N badge at the bottom. Just behind them you can spot the paddle shifters which is a new addition exclusively for the DCT (dual clutch automatic) variants.

Ambient Lighting

The i20 N Line variants get red ambient lighting, opposed to the blue lighting found on the regular i20.

Under The Bonnet

The i20 N Line gets red inserts on the ‘Turbo GDI’ inscription. The hatch still produces 120PS and 172Nm, but there are minor changes for a slightly sportier delivery of performance. It can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 9.9 seconds.

Transmission Options

Hyundai is offering the options of a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic) on the i20 N Line. Both here get red accents with the ‘N’ logo on the lever.

Hyundai has commenced bookings for the i20 N Line ahead of its September 2 launch . It will rival the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and Tata Altroz i-Turbo.

