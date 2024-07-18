Modified On Jul 18, 2024 06:34 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter has an average waiting period of 3.5 months, while the Tata Punch has a lower average of 2 months

The Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter have been two of the most preferred SUVs since their launch, mainly due to their affordable price points and compact dimensions. While Tata’s micro SUV is regularly seen topping the sales chart month-on-month, the Exter isn’t far behind either in terms of popularity. However, if you are on the lookout for either of these micro SUVs, the following table shows how much you’ll need to wait to get your hands on these models in July 2024:

City Hyundai Exter Tata Punch New Delhi 2-4 months 2-3 months Bengaluru 3 months 2 months Mumbai 3 months 2 months Hyderabad 4 months 1 month Pune 3 months 2 months Chennai 2-4 months 1.5-2 months Jaipur 2-4 months 2 months Ahmedabad 4 months 2.5 months Gurugram 4 months 2 months Lucknow 2-4 months 2 months Kolkata 2-4 months 2 months Thane 2-4 months 2.5 months Surat 4 months 2 months Ghaziabad 2-4 months 2 months Chandigarh 3 months 2 months Coimbatore 4 months 2 months Patna 4 months 2 months Faridabad 4 months 2 months Indore 3 months 2 months Noida 4 months 2 months

Key Takeaways

The Hyundai Exter has an average waiting time of 4 months in the top 20 Indian cities. However, the waiting time rises to 4 months in cities like New Delhi, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Lucknow and Kolkata.

However, if you live in cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Chandigarh and Indore, you can expect your Exter to get delivered in 3 months.

On the other hand, the Tata Punch has a shorter average waiting time of 2 months than the Exter.

The shortest waiting period for the Tata Punch is in Hyderabad, which is about a month.

Prices and Rivals

Hyundai Exter Tata Punch Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Both the micro SUVs rival the likes of the Maruti Fronx, Citroen C3, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite while acting as alternatives to compact and midsize hatchbacks like the Maruti Ignis, Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Want instant updates from the automotive world? Do follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel.

Read More on : Hyundai Exter AMT