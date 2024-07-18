All
Hyundai Exter Has A Longer Waiting Period Than Tata Punch In July 2024

Modified On Jul 18, 2024 06:34 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter has an average waiting period of 3.5 months, while the Tata Punch has a lower average of 2 months

The Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter have been two of the most preferred SUVs since their launch, mainly due to their affordable price points and compact dimensions. While Tata’s micro SUV is regularly seen topping the sales chart month-on-month, the Exter isn’t far behind either in terms of popularity. However, if you are on the lookout for either of these micro SUVs, the following table shows how much you’ll need to wait to get your hands on these models in July 2024:

City

Hyundai Exter

Tata Punch

New Delhi 

2-4 months

2-3 months

Bengaluru

3 months

2 months

Mumbai

3 months

2 months

Hyderabad

4 months

1 month

Pune

3 months

2 months

Chennai

2-4 months

1.5-2 months

Jaipur

2-4 months

2 months

Ahmedabad

4 months

2.5 months

Gurugram

4 months

2 months

Lucknow

2-4 months

2 months

Kolkata

2-4 months

2 months

Thane

2-4 months

2.5 months

Surat

4 months

2 months

Ghaziabad

2-4 months

2 months

Chandigarh

3 months

2 months

Coimbatore

4 months

2 months

Patna

4 months

2 months

Faridabad

4 months

2 months

Indore

3 months

2 months

Noida

4 months

2 months

Key Takeaways

  • The Hyundai Exter has an average waiting time of 4 months in the top 20 Indian cities. However, the waiting time rises to 4 months in cities like New Delhi, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Lucknow and Kolkata.

  • However, if you live in cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Chandigarh and Indore, you can expect your Exter to get delivered in 3 months.

Hyundia Exter Front

  • On the other hand, the Tata Punch has a shorter average waiting time of 2 months than the Exter. 

  • The shortest waiting period for the Tata Punch is in Hyderabad, which is about a month.

Prices and Rivals

Hyundai Exter

Tata Punch

Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh

Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Both the micro SUVs rival the likes of the Maruti Fronx, Citroen C3, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite while acting as alternatives to compact and midsize hatchbacks like the Maruti Ignis, Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

