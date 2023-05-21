  • English
Hyundai Exter Expected Prices: How Will It Compare To The Tata Punch?

Published On May 21, 2023 11:01 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Exter

The Exter will become Hyundai’s new entry-level SUV offering below the Venue

Hyundai Exter front

The Hyundai Exter is the much awaited micro SUV that will slot in below the Venue and take on the unchallenged reign of the Tata Punch. Its exterior design has been revealed along with details like variants, engine options and safety features. Bookings for the Exter are also open for a token of Rs 11,000. Given all the information available, we have estimated the variant-wise pricing for the upcoming Hyundai micro SUV. 

First, let’s look at the powertrain details of the Hyundai Exter, shared with the Grand i10 Nios hatchback:

Specification

1.2-litre petrol engine 

Power

83PS

Torque

114Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

This engine will also be available with a CNG kit, only with the manual transmission, with the performance figures dropping to 69PS and 95Nm.

Hyundai Exter

In terms of the equipment list, it is expected to offer features similar to both the Grand i10 Nios and Venue. This would include comforts like a big touchscreen infotainment unit, cruise control, a digitised driver’s display, and a sunroof. Hyundai has confirmed that the Exter will get six airbags as standard along with ESC, rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitor, and a dashcam.

With that information in mind, here are the variant-wise expected prices for the Hyundai Exter:

Variants

Petrol-MT

Petrol-AMT

CNG

EX

Rs 6 lakh

N.A.

N.A.

EX(O)

Rs 6.4 lakh

N.A.

N.A.

S

Rs 6.9 lakh

Rs 7.5 lakh

Rs 7.3 lakh

S(O)

Rs 7.3 lakh

N.A.

N.A.

SX

Rs 7.8 lakh

Rs 8.4 lakh

Rs 8.7 lakh

SX(O)

Rs 8.2 lakh

Rs 8.8 lakh

N.A.

SX(O) Connect

Rs 8.5 lakh

Rs 9 lakh

N.A.

The (O)Optional variants on the lower variants are likely to only offer a few additional safety features hence the small premium. We’re expecting the CNG variants to attract a premium of around Rs 90,000 over the corresponding petrol-MT trims, while the AMT will likely cost an extra Rs 60,000.

Hyundai Exter

Let’s compare the expected prices of the Hyundai Exter with its closest competitors:

Hyundai Exter (Expected)

Tata Punch

Citroen C3

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh

Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.52 lakh

Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.92 lakh

Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh

Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.02 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

While the Exter’s only direct rival is the Punch, it will also be an alternative to the likes of the Citroen C3 and some subcompact SUVs.

