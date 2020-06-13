Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Space Comparison
Can the Hyundai Creta be more spacious than the Kia Seltos despite being identical underneath?
After being forced to wait a couple of months since its launch, we finally got our hands on the 2020 Creta. One of the first things we did was whip out the measuring tape and start sizing up its interior. After all, a spacious cabin is one of the most desirable traits in a car. Having made our observations, we are now comparing them to the Creta’s closest competitor that also happens to be its cousin, the Kia Seltos. Let us start with the external dimensions first.
Dimensions
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4300mm
|
4315mm
|
15mm (Seltos is longer)
|
Width
|
1790mm
|
1800mm
|
10mm (Seltos is wider)
|
Height (including roof rails)
|
1635mm
|
1645mm
|
10mm (Seltos is taller)
|
Wheelbase
|
2610mm
|
2610mm
|
Nil
|
Boot Space
|
433 litres
|
433 litres
|
Nil
The Seltos is longer, wider and taller than the Creta by a small margin, and one doesn’t need a measuring tape to find that out as it is quite evident when you look at both cars side-by-side. Does that mean the Seltos is the more spacious offering? Not exactly, as the Creta matches the Seltos in two very important numbers, wheelbase and the boot space on offer.
Front-row Space
|
Measurement (in mm)
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Legroom (min-max)
|
900-1100mm
|
915-1070mm
|
Kneeroom(min-max)
|
570-790mm
|
560-770mm
|
Headroom(min-max)
|
875-990mm
|
870-970mm
|
Seat base length
|
485mm
|
515mm
|
Seat base width
|
500mm
|
450mm
|
Seatback height
|
620mm
|
610mm
|
Cabin width
|
1385mm
|
1395mm
|
Ideal Kneeroom
|
650mm
|
635mm
|
Ideal Legroom*
|
975mm
|
960mm
* The ideal kneeroom and legroom for the front row is calculated by positioning the front passenger seat in such a manner that its 77 cm away from the bottom point of the rear seat backrest.
-
The Creta offers more kneeroom, legroom and even more headroom than the Seltos. An advantage in these three areas means that the Hyundai SUV is better at accommodating taller passengers than its Kia counterpart. That said, most occupants will not be able to make out these differences.
-
The Seltos strikes back with a longer seat base, and that translates to better underthigh support. This will be especially noticeable on longer journeys.
-
The Creta, however, offers a wider seat base, meaning that it can fit bigger body types more comfortably.
-
The Seltos has an advantage when it comes to the cabin width and seat back height but the difference is so marginal that it wouldn’t be noticeable in the real world.
-
According to our standardized measurement test, the Creta offers marginally better kneeroom and legroom when the front seats are set to an ideal driving position. In this test, we set the seats in such a position that the space offered in the rear is equal in both cars.
Second-row Space
|
Measurement (in mm)
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Shoulder room
|
1350mm
|
1320mm
|
Headroom
|
915mm
|
945mm
|
Knee room (min-max)
|
635-860mm
|
615-830mm
|
Seat base width
|
1290mm
|
1240mm
|
Seat base length
|
470mm
|
450mm
|
Seat back height
|
640mm
|
625mm
|
Ideal kneeroom*
|
745mm
|
735mm
* The ideal kneeroom in the second row is calculated by positioning the front driving seat in such a manner that the brake pedal is one metre away from the base of the front seat's backrest.
-
The Creta offers more shoulder room and has a wider seat base, signalling that three at the back would be more comfortable in the Hyundai SUV.
-
The Creta offers a taller seat back as well, although the Seltos offers more head space. This is because of the panoramic sunroof that Hyundai is offering in the Creta. So while taller passengers will find their back to be more comfortable in the Creta, they will find it hitting the roof more often in the Hyundai SUV too. For passengers who have an ideal height (around 5 feet 7inches), both cars should be equally comfortable in this regard.
-
The Creta also offers a longer seat base, meaning rear passengers would be more comfortable in the Creta on longer journeys.
-
The Seltos offers less space than the Creta when it comes to kneeroom as well. Even in our standardized measurement test with the front driving seat seat to a similar position in both the cars, the Creta offered more kneeroom.
Takeaway
Despite having slightly smaller proportions on the outside, clever engineering has allowed the Hyundai Creta to offer more space inside the cabin. If you are considering buying one of these two SUVs and space is a big decision-making factor for you, the Creta is the better choice hands down. More so if you will be spending a generous amount of time in the back seat. That said, most occupants will not be able to make out these differences in the closely matched Creta and Seltos. A bonus offering in the Hyundai Creta is that its panoramic sunroof will make its already spacious cabin feel a tad more roomy.
