Hyundai Reveals Its Most Popular Online Buy: Is It Creta Or The Venue?

Published On Jun 08, 2020 07:59 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Creta

The Click to Buy platform has been instrumental in driving sales for the carmaker in these unprecedented times

Hyundai’s Click to Buy platform offers end-to-end digital car-buying solutions.

Hyundai Creta alone commanded 70 per cent of its sales in the two months since operations commenced.

In the last two months, Venue and Creta accounted for nearly 65 per cent of the total sales through the online platform.

CarDekho’s numerous surveys in the past few weeks have revealed how online car purchases are gaining traction among new-age buyers in the current scenario. Now Hyundai has also confirmed the trend with its new ‘Click to Buy’ initiative which offers an end-to-end digital purchase experience for its entire product range. Currently, only 600 Hyundai dealerships across India are catering to online buyers.

The Korean carmaker revealed that it has registered nearly 15,000 bookings through its online channel in the first few weeks from March. These are decent numbers when you consider that not even a single car was sold in April 2020. It was the Hyundai Creta that drove a major chunk of the proceedings, contributing nearly 70 per cent of the ‘Click to Buy’ leads. In fact, the Creta was the best selling car in India, pipping all the Marutis in the month of May.

Numbers through the Click to Buy platform were distributed between the Venue and Creta last month totaling up to 65 per cent of total online sales. Another 10 per cent or so is credited to the Grand i10 Nios hatchback while the remaining was lapped up by models like the Santro, Verna, Elantra and Elite i20.

The Click to Buy v1.5 currently allows buyers to choose the variant, powertrain, colour option, financing option and other details of their new Hyundai. Buyers can also opt for an online demo of the vehicle before booking online. What’s even better, online purchases are also eligible for several promotions which can later on be clubbed with dealer level discounts. Click here to know how that works.

Hyundai hasn’t announced it but there could be a Click to Buy v1.7 which will also support mobile wallets to pay for a car’s online booking amount. Will there be a v2.0 as well? Hyundai says the roadmap has been laid but it’s bound to take its own sweet time to fructify. In fact, Click to Buy v2.0 might even feature a virtual test drive feature for buyers. How feasible will it be? Only time will tell as the proof of the pudding is in eating.

Many other carmakers have devised their end-to-end online sales platform where you can order your car online and get doorstep delivery after finishing all the formalities.

