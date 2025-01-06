Hyundai Creta Electric Interior Revealed, Top Features Announced

The all-electric Hyundai Creta Electric borrows the same dashboard layout as the ICE-powered model, albeit with a few tweaks

Hyundai Creta Electric gets a similar dashboard layout as the ICE-powered model.

It gets a new three-spoke steering wheel, a black and white cabin theme as well as purple ambient lighting.

Top features include dual 10.25-inch displays, a digital key, a Bose sound system and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety is taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control and Level-2 ADAS.

The Creta Electric gets 135 PS and 171 PS e-motors with the Standard Range and Long Range versions, respectively.

Prices are to be announced on January 17 at Auto Expo 2025.

Hyundai India has given us a first look at the upcoming Creta Electric’s interior ahead of its launch on January 17 at the Auto Expo 2025. Alongside the interior reveal, Hyundai India has also revealed the top features and power figures of the much anticipated electric SUV. In case you are interested in getting one home, Hyundai India has opened bookings for the Hyundai Creta EV, which will be available in four variants.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Interior Explained

The Hyundai Creta Electric’s dashboard layout is more or less similar to the one offered in the ICE-powered model. It ain’t a bad thing as the dashboard looks modern with dual digital displays and physical knobs to control important functions such as the infotainment and touchscreen infotainment system. However, this being the electric version has some differences to set it apart.

The obvious difference is the new 3-spoke steering wheel with the drive selector placed in the steering column. The lower centre console has been redesigned and now has the drive mode selector, cup holders and the switch for the electronic parking brake. Lastly, the dashboard in the electric Creta is finished in a black and white hue with purple ambient lighting as opposed to the ICE model’s grey and white colour with amber ambient lighting.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Top Features Explained

The features list of the Hyundai Creta Electric is more or similar to the ICE-powered car. Highlights include dual 10.25-inch displays comprising the digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, an 8-speaker Bose sound system and ambient lighting.

In addition to all of this, the Creta Electric also offers some new convenience features such as in-car payment, where you can pay for the vehicle’s charging from the infotainment screen. It also comes with a digital key, where you can lock or unlock the vehicle using your smartphone.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. In addition to this, it also comes with Level-2 ADAS, which also gets regenerative braking linked with it where it automatically decelerates from the vehicle ahead using the radar.

Read More About: Take A Look At The Hyundai Creta Electric In These 10 Images

Hyundai Creta Electric: Power Figures Revealed

The Hyundai Creta Electric will come with two battery pack options: 42 kWh and a long-range 51.4 kWh unit. The smaller battery will be teamed with a 135 PS e-motor, while the larger battery will get a more powerful 171 PS e-motor. Here are the detailed specifications:

Hyundai Creta Electric Standard Range Hyundai Creta Electric Long Range Power (PS) 135 PS 171 PS Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh ARAI-claimed Range 390 km 473 km

The Hyundai Creta EV will support fast charging capabilities and can be juiced up from 10 to 80 percent in just 58 minutes using a DC charger. If topped up via the 11 kW home box charger, it will take four hours to recharge from 10 to 100 percent.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Price And Rivals

One can expect the Hyundai Creta Electric to be priced at around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Tata Curvv, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 as well as the upcoming Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Similar Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Bookings Open, Variant-wise Powertrain And Colour Options Detailed

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.