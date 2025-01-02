Take A Look At The Hyundai Creta Electric In These 10 Images

The Hyundai Creta Electric gets EV-specific elements, such as a redesigned front fascia, active air flaps, and aerodynamically styled 17-inch alloy wheels

The Hyundai Creta Electric has been unveiled and is set to become the most affordable all-electric offering from the Korean automaker in India yet. The Creta Electric (Creta EV) will compete in the electric compact SUV segment in the country and follows the same design language as the regular Hyundai Creta. However, it features EV-specific highlights that distinguish it from its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart. Let’s take a look at the design of the Creta EV in 10 images.

Front

The Hyundai Creta Electric features a redesigned front fascia that now sports a pixelated pattern in place of the more conventional grille, and a charging flap in the centre, which bears the ‘Hyundai’ logo. Below the closed-off grille, it gets an updated bumper design including active air flaps that not only optimise airflow for battery cooling but also enhance the aerodynamic efficiency of the electric SUV. It retains the inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs and headlight housings from the regular Creta.

Side

In profile, the Creta Electric retains the silhouette of the standard Creta, with the same window lines and silver skirting below the doors. The roof and pillars are finished in black, and the OVRMs (outside rearview mirrors) also feature the same black shade. It sits on new, aerodynamically styled 17-inch alloy wheels.

Rear

At the rear, the Creta Electric looks exactly the same as its ICE version owing to design elements like inverted L-shaped connected LED tail lights and rear bumper. The bumper also features a silver skid plate.

Interior

Just like the regular Creta, its all-electric counterpart also gets a dual-tone black and white cabin theme. While the dashboard looks similar, the steering wheel is an all-new 3-spoke unit, and looks inspired from the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The lower centre console is also different with tweaked controls for the electric version.

It also gets a stalk-type drive mode selector behind the steering wheel, as seen on the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The Creta Electric gets the same dual screen setup on the dashboard offered with its standard version. It also gets features like a panoramic sunroof and V2L (vehicle-to-load) charging, which allows you to power your external devices using the car's battery.

Battery Pack And Range

The Creta EV is being offered with two battery pack options. The specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 42 kWh (Medium Range) 51.4 kWh (Long Range) ARAI-claimed Range 390 km 473 km

That said, the Creta Electric’s battery pack can be juiced up from 10-80 percent in 58 minutes with a DC fast charger, while an 11 kW AC charger can charge the battery from 10 percent to full in 4 hours.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

