  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsHyundai Creta Diesel Manual Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

Hyundai Creta Diesel Manual Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

Published On Jun 06, 2020 10:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

  • 17885 Views
  • Write a comment

The Hyundai Creta diesel manual comes with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.4kmpl, but can it deliver that in the real world?

Hyundai launched the second-gen Creta in India on March 16, 2020. It is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It shares its engine options with its cousin, the Kia Seltos: a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm), and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm). We recently tested the Creta’s diesel-manual variant for fuel efficiency and here’s what the numbers have to say:

Engine Displacement

1.5-litre

Power

115PS

Torque

250Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

Claimed fuel efficiency

21.4kmpl

Tested fuel efficiency (city)

16.03kmpl

Tested fuel efficiency (highway)

20.23kmpl

The Hyundai Creta diesel was unable  to match its claimed fuel efficiency figure in the city as well as on the highway in our tests, but it wasn’t far off at least when it comes to highway efficiency.

Also Read: Hyundai Rolls Out A New Version Of Its Online Sales Platform

Let’s take a look at how it fared in mixed driving conditions:

Mileage

City:Highway (50:50)

City:Highway (25:75)

City:Highway (75:25)

17.88kmpl

18.98kmpl

16.90kmpl

If your commute is split equally between the city and the highway, expect the Creta diesel-manual to return a mileage of around 18kmpl. If you use the SUV mainly on the highways, the overall efficiency should go up by about 1kmpl -- closest to what the manufacturer claims. If you’re mostly in the city, you should get an average mileage of around 17kmpl.

Related: Hyundai Creta Bags 24,000 Bookings Since Launch

It is important to note that these figures are indicative and are bound to change depending on the road and car conditions along with the vehicle’s health. If you own a Creta diesel-manual, do share your findings with us in the comments.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta diesel

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta

1 comment
1
I
imraan ayub khan
Jun 6, 2020 10:57:23 AM

What about petrol real mileage

    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News
    Big Saving !!
    Save upto 94% ! Find best deals on Used Hyundai Cars
    VIEW USED HYUNDAI CRETA IN NEW DELHI

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Suv

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    *Estimated Price New Delhi
    space Image
    ×
    Which is your city ?