Hyundai Creta Diesel Manual Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

The Hyundai Creta diesel manual comes with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.4kmpl, but can it deliver that in the real world?

Hyundai launched the second-gen Creta in India on March 16, 2020. It is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It shares its engine options with its cousin, the Kia Seltos : a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm), and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm). We recently tested the Creta’s diesel-manual variant for fuel efficiency and here’s what the numbers have to say:

Engine Displacement 1.5-litre Power 115PS Torque 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 21.4kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (city) 16.03kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (highway) 20.23kmpl

The Hyundai Creta diesel was unable to match its claimed fuel efficiency figure in the city as well as on the highway in our tests, but it wasn’t far off at least when it comes to highway efficiency.

Let’s take a look at how it fared in mixed driving conditions:

Mileage City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) 17.88kmpl 18.98kmpl 16.90kmpl

If your commute is split equally between the city and the highway, expect the Creta diesel-manual to return a mileage of around 18kmpl. If you use the SUV mainly on the highways, the overall efficiency should go up by about 1kmpl -- closest to what the manufacturer claims. If you’re mostly in the city, you should get an average mileage of around 17kmpl.

It is important to note that these figures are indicative and are bound to change depending on the road and car conditions along with the vehicle’s health. If you own a Creta diesel-manual, do share your findings with us in the comments.

