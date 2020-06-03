Hyundai Rolls Out A New Version Of Its Online Sales Platform

Modified On Jun 04, 2020 01:01 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The latest update brings new features such as online product demo and test drive booking

All Hyundai models can be purchased via the new sales channel.

Online promotions and dealer-level discounts available.

Online product demo via online communication tools.

Hyundai launched its online sales platform called ‘ Click to Buy’ late last year. It expanded the service across India in April 2020 and has tied up with over 600 dealerships. The carmaker has stated that it received over 7 lakh visitors on the platform since its inception and over 15,000 registrations in two months.

With the latest upgrade, the platform allows prospective buyers to avail information related to the brand, model, used car, service, and warranty. They can also configure their preferred Hyundai model on the basis of variant, fuel type, colour, and transmission option. All models including the new Creta and Verna are available for purchase via this platform. Hyundai will also undertake online promotions with the possibility of dealer-level discounts as well.

Hyundai will also provide a dedicated executive to help customers in the buying procedure. It will also provide online finance options by tying up with multiple banks with fast approval of loans for pre-approved customers and online disbursal of the loan amount.

Customers will also be able to book a test drive of a Hyundai car online and opt for a doorstep delivery of the vehicle. Hyundai is also offering an online product demo of the model to its customers via online communication tools. They can also have a 360-degree view of the model chosen. Hyundai will also offer a real-time information of the car’s journey with the estimated time of arrival (ETA) on delivery.

Commenting on the initiative, W S Oh, Executive Director of Corporate Planning, Hyundai India, said, “Hyundai has always been a technology leader in the automotive domain and has pioneered the online automotive retail space with India’s first end-to-end online platform ‘Click to Buy’. Aligned with our business slogan ‘Future Ready’, we are introducing the next generation of online car buying with ‘Click to Buy’ that enriches customer experience with first-in-Industry features to offer a seamless and convenient online purchase journey. With the entire automotive ecosystem evolving around us, digital car buying platforms such as ‘Click to Buy’ will become the new normal”.

