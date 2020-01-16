Hyundai Aura Interiors Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Published On Jan 16, 2020 08:43 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Aura

As we were expecting, it bears resemblance to the Grand i10 Nios’ cabin

Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios might have a similar interior layout but the former gets a darker colour theme.

Features include an 8-inch touchscreen, a 5.3-inch MID and climate control, among others.

Gets 3 BS6 engine options including a 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre petrol as well as a 1.2-litre diesel.

Bookings are open for Rs 10,000 with prices expected to range between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh.

A few days ago, Hyundai unveiled its upcoming sub-4 metre sedan, the Aura, but surprisingly omitted its interiors from the limelight. As we inch closer to its launch date (January 21), the manufacturer has finally given us a glimpse of what its upcoming sub-4m sedan will look like from the inside.

As expected, the Hyundai Aura is identical to the Grand i10 Nios from the inside except for the darker brown shade seen on the hatch. Instead, Hyundai has opted for a beige theme to give the sedan’s cabin an airy feel. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that sits above the air-con vents. The climate controls sit underneath.

The 5.3-inch multi-information display paired with an analogue tachometer is also available. The steering wheel is a new three-spoke multi-functional unit that is also available on the Grand i10 Nios. The inner door handle, turbine-like air vents, and the gear knob are also reminiscent of the Grand i10 Nios. Other features that one could expect on the Hyundai Aura include wireless charging, rear AC vents, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera and sensors.

Powering the Hyundai Aura will be a set of BS6 compliant engines that include a 1.2-litre petrol (83PS/114Nm), 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol (100PS/172Nm) and a 1.2-litre diesel (75PS/190Nm) as well. The 1.2-litre petrol engine also gets a CNG option. Hyundai will offer a 5-speed manual along with an AMT option whereas the turbo-petrol will only get a manual option.

You can book your Aura for an amount of Rs 10,000 across Hyundai dealerships as well as the carmaker’s website. With prices likely to range between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh, the Aura will rival the Tata Tigor, Maruti Dzire, Ford Aspire and Honda Amaze.