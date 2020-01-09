Hyundai Aura Expected Prices: Will It Undercut Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze?

Modified On Jan 09, 2020 11:37 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Aura

Can Hyundai’s latest offering be the value player in the price-conscious sub-4m segment?

If you’re in the market looking for a new sub-4m sedan, you’ve definitely come across the Hyundai Aura that is slated for launch on January 21. Hyundai dealerships have already begun accepting bookings for Rs 10,000. But before you proceed, you should take a good look at its expected prices to find out which variant fits your bill.

The Hyundai Aura will get three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.2-litre petrol (83PS/114Nm), 1.0-litre T-GDI (100PS/172Nm), and a 1.2-litre diesel (75PS/190Nm). A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard but the optional AMT is offered only with the 1.2-litre motors.

Your variant choices will follow a typical Hyundai nomenclature process with E, S, SX, SX+ and SX(O). The features we are looking forward to in the Hyundai Aura include projector headlamps, automatic climate control, and wireless charging. Now let’s look at the prices:

Petrol Variant Prices Diesel Variants Prices E 1.2 MT Rs 5.80 lakh S 1.2 MT Rs 7.30 lakh S 1.2 MT Rs 6.50 lakh S 1.2 AMT Rs 7.80 lakh S 1.2 AMT Rs 7 lakh SX+ 1.2 AMT Rs 8.80 lakh S 1.2 MT CNG Rs 7.20 lakh SX (O) 1.2 MT Rs 8.90 lakh SX 1.2 MT Rs 7.30 lakh SX+ 1.2 AMT Rs 7.70 lakh SX(O) 1.2 MT Rs 8 lakh SX+ 1.0 MT Rs 8.20 lakh

Disclaimer: The above prices are our estimates and may vary from final prices

Here’s a quick look at the pricing of Hyundai Aura’s rivals:

Hyundai Aura Maruti Dzire* Honda Amaze Ford Aspire Tata Tigor* VW Ameo* Hyundai Xcent* Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (expected) Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 8.68 lakh Rs 5.93 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.1 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 7.44 lakh Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 7.85 lakh

*Will be petrol-only offerings from April 2020