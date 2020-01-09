  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsHyundai Aura Expected Prices: Will It Undercut Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze?

Hyundai Aura Expected Prices: Will It Undercut Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze?

Modified On Jan 09, 2020 11:37 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Aura

  • 15644 Views
  • Write a comment

Can Hyundai’s latest offering be the value player in the price-conscious sub-4m segment?

Confirmed: Hyundai Aura To Be Launched On January 21

If you’re in the market looking for a new sub-4m sedan, you’ve definitely come across the Hyundai Aura that is slated for launch on January 21. Hyundai dealerships have already begun accepting bookings for Rs 10,000. But before you proceed, you should take a good look at its expected prices to find out which variant fits your bill.

The Hyundai Aura will get three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.2-litre petrol (83PS/114Nm), 1.0-litre T-GDI (100PS/172Nm), and a 1.2-litre diesel (75PS/190Nm). A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard but the optional AMT is offered only with the 1.2-litre motors. 

Your variant choices will follow a typical Hyundai nomenclature process with E, S, SX, SX+ and SX(O). The features we are looking forward to in the Hyundai Aura include projector headlamps, automatic climate control, and wireless charging. Now let’s look at the prices: 

Petrol Variant

Prices

Diesel Variants

Prices 

E 1.2 MT

Rs 5.80 lakh

S 1.2 MT 

Rs 7.30 lakh

S 1.2 MT

Rs 6.50 lakh

S 1.2 AMT

Rs 7.80 lakh

S 1.2 AMT

Rs 7 lakh

SX+ 1.2 AMT

Rs 8.80 lakh

S 1.2 MT CNG

Rs 7.20 lakh

SX (O) 1.2 MT

Rs 8.90 lakh

SX 1.2 MT

Rs 7.30 lakh

    

SX+ 1.2 AMT

Rs 7.70 lakh

    

SX(O) 1.2 MT

Rs 8 lakh

    

SX+ 1.0 MT

Rs 8.20 lakh

    

Disclaimer: The above prices are our estimates and may vary from final prices

Hyundai Aura Exterior Detailed

Here’s a quick look at the pricing of Hyundai Aura’s rivals: 

 

Hyundai Aura

Maruti Dzire*

Honda Amaze

Ford Aspire

Tata Tigor*

VW Ameo*

Hyundai Xcent*

Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (expected)

Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 8.68 lakh

Rs 5.93 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh

Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.1 lakh

Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 7.44 lakh

Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 7.99 lakh

Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 7.85 lakh

*Will be petrol-only offerings from April 2020

D
Published by
Dhruv.A

Write your Comment on Hyundai Aura

Read Full News
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?