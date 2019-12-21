Hyundai Aura Exterior Detailed

Published On Dec 21, 2019 12:31 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Aura

Explore the exterior of the new sub-4m sedan offering in detail

The Hyundai Aura has been unveiled ahead of its expected launch in January end or early February 2020. The unveil was limited to the exterior of the new sub-4m sedan. It is the successor to the Xcent and is based on the new Grand i10 Nios.

From the front end of the Aura, it is easy to identify the design cues from the Grand i10 Nios. It gets the similar front bumper and grille with integrated boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. But for distinction, the Aura gets two boomerangs on each side as compared to one on the Nios.

At 1680mm, the Aura is 20mm wider than the Xcent and as wide as the Grand i10 Nios. It also gets the same headlamps and projector fog lamps as the Nios.

The Hyundai Aura will be available with three BS6 engine options. The Turbo badge seen here is for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Venue that is detuned to an output of 100PS and 172Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual. This engine makes it one of the most powerful subcompact sedans. The other engine options are the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines, both mated to a 5-speed manual with the option of a 5-speed AMT. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will also get a CNG variant.

The Aura gets two different colours for the sporty front grille design. The turbo-petrol engine variant at the unveil showcased the gloss-black finish while the diesel engined white car featured a silver grille. However, the different colours are likely to be based on the exterior colour selection and not the variant, as offered with the Grand i10 Nios. The Aura’s unique brown exterior colour option also featured a silver grille.

Around the back, the Aura looks a lot different from its predecessor. It is the first of the new-gen Hyundai models where the wraparound tail lamps are connected by a bar on the bootlid. The raised lip of the bootlid gives the appearance of an integrated spoiler.

The Aura’s new tail lamps feature 3D-styled LED elements and have a C-shaped design. It is the most distinguishable design aspect of the new sub-4m sedan.

Like most modern cars and like the Nios, the bootlid of the Aura features its name in lettering, centered under the Hyundai logo. It also gets a chrome applique on the design element that connects the tail lamps. There is no tailgate release on the outside of it.

The rear deflectors are housed in sporty housings at the ends of the Aura’s rear bumper. It also has additional black cladding along the bottom edge. Compared to the Xcent, the Aura’s number plate is moved from the boot to the rear bumper.

From the side profile, the Aura’s roofline is similar to that of the Grand i10 Nios. It gets gloss black C-pillars for a floating roof design and also hints that the Aura may be offered with dual-tone exterior colour options. It is the same length as the Xcent (3995mm) but the wheelbase has grown by 25mm to 2450mm.

The Aura also gets newly designed 15-inch alloys.

The Hyundai Aura will get a new colour option but its official name is not yet known. The Aura is expected to have a starting price of around Rs 6 lakh.

While the carmaker has not yet unveiled the interior of the Aura, it will be near-identical to the cabin of the Grand i10 Nios shown here.

Hyundai did confirm the Aura will have similar features as the Nios, such as the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster with a 5.3-inch MID, wireless charging and auto AC.

The Grand i10 Nios’ cabin featured coloured inserts around the dash that match the exterior colour (Aqua Teal inserts pictured above). Similarly, the Aura will have bronze-coloured inserts on the dashboard.