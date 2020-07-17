Hyundai Announces 17-day Nationwide Service Camp

Published On Jul 17, 2020 05:07 PM By Rohit

The camp is being held from July 15 to 31

It is being carried out at all Hyundai dealerships across India.

Customers can avail a 50-point checkup and sanitisation of high-touch points.

Hyundai is also offering various online services including service bookings and payments.

Hyundai India has announced a 17-day service camp from July 15-31. It is being undertaken at all Hyundai service centres across India to help customers sanitise their cars.

The carmaker is offering various incentives and offers to Hyundai customers under this initiative, including:

A 50-point checkup and sanitisation of high-touch points.

Interior sanitisation at Rs 599.

Interior surface sanitisation at Rs 999.

Exterior dry wash at Rs 340.

Hyundai is also offering benefits on select models to prospective buyers looking for a new car. Head here for model-wise offers valid until July 31.

Speaking about the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, said, “At Hyundai, we place our customers’ safety and hygiene on top priority. The Hyundai hygiene drive is an initiative aimed at providing a seamless car sanitisation experience for our valued customers at various touchpoints for their complete peace of mind. With over 1,300 service outlets, HMIL is committed to providing the most comprehensive and qualitative service.”

Hyundai has said that customers can avail various services under its contactless service umbrella. Customers can make online service booking via the Hyundai app, get vehicle status update via WhatsApp (8367796869), make online service payments, and request for a pickup and drop from/at home or office.

In other news, Hyundai is set to introduce a new intelligent manual transmission (iMT) in the Venue by the end of July 2020. It will be offered only with the turbo-petrol manual variants of the sub-4m SUV.