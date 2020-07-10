Published On Jul 10, 2020 11:51 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Grand i10

The Aura is offered with discounts for the first time since launch

Maximum benefits of up to Rs 60,000 on the Grand i10.

While there’s no cash discount on offer, the Aura gets total savings of up to Rs 20,000.

Offers on the Santro vary based on the variant chosen.

All offers are valid until July 31.

Hyundai launched three models in the Indian market recently: the second-gen Creta , facelifted Verna and the diesel powered Elantra. These newly launched models are not offered with discounts and benefits as part of Hyundai’s July offers. In case you were planning to buy other Hyundai car in July, here’s the model-wise bifurcation of offers valid till the end of the month:

Hyundai Santro

Offer BS6 Santro Era Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 45,000

Hyundai is offering the Santro with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3-year roadside assistance (RSA) along with these offers.

It is priced between Rs 4.57 lakh and Rs 6.25 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

Like the Santro, the Grand i10 gets a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

The Grand i10 is priced between Rs 5.89 lakh and 5.99 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The Grand i10 Nios is also offered with Hyundai’s 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty along with a 3-year RSA.

It is priced between Rs 5.06 lakh and Rs 8.29 lakh.

Hyundai Elite i20

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The Elite i20 is priced in the range of Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 8.30 lakh.

It is offered with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3-year roadside assistance (RSA) along with these offers.

Hyundai Aura

Offer Amount Cash Discount -- Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

Like other models, even the Aura comes with a 3-year RSA and a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.

Prices of the sedan range from Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 9.22 lakh.

Note: Hyundai is also offering additional discounts of up to Rs 3,000 to medical professionals. It has also rolled out new EMI and financing options for prospective buyers. These offers are valid on select models and may vary from state to state. So, we request you to contact the nearest dealership for more details.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is preparing to launch the facelifted Tucson here on July 14. The carmaker is set to introduce a new intelligent manual transmission (iMT) (clutchless manual transmission) with the Venue’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in the second half of July. Later this year, it will launch the third-gen Elite i20 around the festive season.

all prices ex-showroom Delhi

