The facelifted Alcazar will be available in both 6- and 7-seater layouts as the current model

The interior of the new Hyundai Alcazar has been unveiled ahead of the SUV’s launch on September 9. Customers can now reserve the SUV with a token amount of Rs 25,000, both online and at Hyundai’s pan-India dealerships. The interior design closely resembles that of the current Creta but has received significant upgrades compared to that of the pre-facelift model. Let’s compare these differences in detail.

Hyundai has provided a dual-tone tan and dark blue cabin theme on the upcoming facelifted SUV, while the current model features a black-tan finished cabin. The SUV now features a redesigned dashboard, to make it seem more upmarket. A key update is the integrated housing for the dual displays, similar to the one on the Creta, featuring two 10.25-inch screens. The updated dashboard also includes a new storage space for small items above the glovebox, which is not available in the current model.

Additionally, the steering wheel design remains the same, but is now finished in blue, while the contrasting silver accents are now blacked out.

The 2024 Alcazar also comes with a dual-zone automatic climate control system with touch-based controls, replacing the more conventional panel found in the current model. Additionally, the design of the central AC vents has been updated to a sleeker style and they are now positioned below the infotainment system. The side vents have also been redesigned and are now positioned horizontally, rather than the vertical one present now.

Moving to the centre console, the design has been refreshed with a silver finish, compared to the black finish of the older model. The 2024 Alcazar will continue to get a wireless phone charger at the front in addition to a 12V power socket and USB ports.

The facelift Alcazar will also be offered in 6- and 7-seater configurations. In the 6-seater version of the Alcazar, the fixed centre armrest at the second row has been replaced with individual armrests. The 2024 model also includes a sunshade and fold-out tray and flip-out cup holder. The boss mode is now available on the 6-seater model allowing the passenger, seated behind the co-driver occupant, to get extra legroom in the second row. Another feature addition is the wing-shaped headrests for the captain seats in the middle row.

The seats are offered with a ventilation function (with an option for the second row in the 6-seater configuration) and 8-way power adjustment, while there are two levels of memory saving function for the driver. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger (for the rear passengers as well), and two USB ports. In the 7-seater variant, the second-row seats get a tumble-down feature to access the last row.

Powertrain

Hyundai will offer the SUV in both petrol and diesel variants. The specifications are detailed below:

Specification 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Price and Rivals

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock its horn with the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus.

