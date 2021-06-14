  • Login / Register
Hyundai Alcazar Fuel Efficiency Figures Leaked Ahead of June 18 Launch

Published On Jun 14, 2021 06:45 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Alcazar

As per the leaked document, the Alcazar claims to have best-in-segment fuel efficiency

  • Hyundai Alcazar will get 159PS 2.0-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, both paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. 

  • The diesel-manual variants are claimed to be the most fuel efficient. 

  • Overall, the SUV is understood to be more fuel efficient than the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. 

  • Expected to be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The Hyundai Alcazar’s fuel efficiency figures have been leaked ahead of its launch on June 18. The carmaker claims the upcoming SUV will offer better mileage than its competitors. 

Engine/Gearbox

Petrol-Manual

Petrol-AT

Diesel-Manual

Diesel AT

Fuel Efficiency

14.5kmpl

14.2kmpl

20.4kmpl

18.1kmpl

The petrol manual and automatic variants offer almost the same fuel economy, around 14kmpl. The diesel manual is the most fuel-efficient, claimed to return just over 20kmpl. Even the diesel-AT seems to be a bit of a fuel muncher and a tad less efficient than the manual variants, at least as per these leaked figures. 

The Hyundai Alcazar gets two engine options: a 159PS/191Nm 2.0-litre petrol and a 115PS/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel. Both will get 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions as standard. The Alcazar is understood to have a more powerful petrol engine than its rivals (the Hector Plus has a 143PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol). However, the same cannot be said of its diesel motor; both Safari and Hector Plus have been provided with a 170PS 2.0-litre diesel. 

The Alcazar will pack features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and instrument cluster screens, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a voice-operated panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, and wireless charging. 

Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control. 

The Hyundai Alcazar will likely demand a premium over the Creta, with prices expected to range from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. It will rival the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700

