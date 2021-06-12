Hyundai Alcazar: 7 Things To Expect From The Upcoming 7-Seater SUV

Published On Jun 12, 2021 09:00 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Alcazar

The Creta-based offering got delayed by a couple of months but it is expected to be launched soon

The Hyundai Alcazar will be the carmaker’s first seven-seater offering in India. Its market launch has been delayed due to the resurgence of Covid-19 but the prices will finally be announced on June 18. Many details of the Alcazar seven-seater have already been revealed and we’ve driven the prototype too. So here’s what you can expect from Hyundai’s newest offering:

It has a familiar face

Since the first time it was spied testing under camouflage, it was apparent that this model is based on the second-gen Creta. It has the same front end in terms of the shapes and the split headlamp design but Hyundai has tweaked the fascia slightly by fitting it with a different grille and skid plate. Around the back, the Alcazar’s extended rear end features an entirely different design which looks mature unlike the quirky details on the back of the Creta.

Punchy petrol and diesel engines

The Alcazar will share the 1.5-litre diesel engine with the Creta while the 2.0-litre petrol engine is the same as the one offered in the more premium Tucson. The diesel engine offers 115PS and 250Nm, and the petrol one produces 159PS and 191Nm. Both will get the choice of 6-speed manual and torque convertor automatic transmissions.

More feature-rich than the Creta

The dashboard design of the Alcazar is nearly identical to that of the Creta and shares many of the features too. That includes the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a built-in air purifier with a display, ventilated front seats and connected car tech. It even gets the panoramic sunroof. Some additional features for the larger offering include a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and 64-colour ambient lighting. The third row also gets its own AC vents, cup holders and USB charging ports. Another practical feature on offer is the foldable table with a pop-out cup holder integrated into the front seat backs.

Choice of captain seats in the middle row

Hyundai will be offering the Alcazar in both six- and seven-seater configurations, the former with captain seats in the middle-row. The third row seats offer a bit of recline adjustment and can also be split folded 50:50. The middle seats in the six-seater version can tip and tumble and slide for access to the back. However, the ability to choose a six- or seven-seater layout will be variant-limited at the time of launch.

According to Hyundai, the six-seater layout also offers more ways to utilise the cabin space. Since each of the second- and third-row seats can be folded down individually, owners can optimise the seating configuration to their specific needs. For instance, if you’re carrying long items, you can fold down the seats on one side to make room but still have a seat capacity of up to four people.

To be available in six variants with six colour options

The carmaker has confirmed that the three-row SUV will be offered in six variants. It also states the different seating configurations and transmission options that will offered for each variant:

Variants Petrol MT Petrol AT Diesel MT Diesel AT Prestige 7-seater/ 6-seater 7-seater/ 6-seater Prestige (O) 6-seater 7-seater Platinum 7-seater 7-seater Platinum (O) 6-seater 6-seater Signature 6-seater 6-seater Signature (O) 6-seater 6-seater

In terms of colours, the Alcazar does not get any of the bright red and orange shades offered on the likes of the Creta or i20. It’s all very mature with the choice of silver, grey, brown, white, black and a deep blue shade called Starry Night. The white and grey colours also get the option of a dual-tone finish with a blacked-out roof. Also, the new Taiga Brown paint colour is exclusive to the Alcazar.

Will be taking on mid-size seven-seater SUVs

The Alcazar will be rivaling three-row iterations of mid-size SUVs like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 that are priced quite close to the expected prices of Hyundai’s premium offering. In terms of size and space, the Alcazar’s specifications are yet to be revealed but we do know that its 2760mm wheelbase is longer than that of the Tata and MG rivals.

Prices are likely to start from…

Hyundai is expected to price the Alcazar between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. It might seem like a significant premium over the Creta that starts from Rs 9.99 lakh but the Alcazar’s entry variant is expected to be on par with the mid-spec variants of the five-seater SUV, which start from around Rs 12 lakh. At present, the MG Hector Plus starts from Rs 13.62 lakh while prices for the diesel-only Tata Safari start at Rs 14.99 lakh.

While the official launch is slated for the third-week of June, Hyundai dealers have already started accepting unofficial bookings for the Alcazar.

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)