Hyundai Alcazar Expected Prices: Will It Undercut The Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus And The Upcoming Mahindra XUV700?

Published On Jun 13, 2021 11:00 AM By Dhruv for Hyundai Alcazar

The Alcazar will be available in 6- and 7-seater options

The Alcazar will be launched in India on June 18, and for those of you thinking of bringing it home, the prices couldn’t be revealed soon enough. While pre-bookings for the SUV are on for a token sum of Rs 25,000, here’s a quick look at what we expect the pricing of the Alcazar will look like.

The Alcazar will be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine (159PS/191NM), and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS/250Nm). Both engines will be offered with both a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain combos for the upcoming Alcazar are the same as the Hyundai Elantra.

Hyundai will be offering the Alcazar in 6- and 7-seater variants. Take a look at how they could be priced in the table below.

Variants Petrol MT Petrol AT Diesel MT Diesel AT Prestige Rs 13 lakh (7-seater/6-seater) Rs 14 lakh (7-seater/6 seater) Prestige (O) Rs 14.50 lakh (6-seater) Rs 15.50 lakh (7-seater) Platinum Rs 15 lakh (6- and 7-seater) Rs 16 lakh (6- and 7-seater) Platinum (O) Rs 16.50 lakh (6-seater) Rs 17.50 lakh (7-seater) Signature Rs 17.50 lakh (6-seater) Rs 18.50 lakh (6-seater) Signature (O) Rs 19 lakh (6-seater) Rs 20 lakh (6-seater)

*These are the expected ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Alcazar. The final prices could differ from these.

As you might be able to make out from the table above, we haven’t given different prices for the 6- and 7-seater versions of the Alcazar. While we do expect Hyundai to price them differently, we expect the difference between the two to be around Rs 10,000 only. As these prices are themselves estimates, we have decided to club the prices of both the seating configurations. Also, the Signature variants will be available in a dual tone shade as well. However, Hyundai doesn’t charge anything extra for the dual tone variants of the Creta, and we expect a similar arrangement in case of the Alcazar. Now let’s compare this pricing to its rivals:

Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari MG Hector Plus Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.81 lakh Rs 13.62 lakh to Rs 19.60 lakh Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Once the Hyundai Alcazar is launched, its primary rival will be the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. To find out what colour options Hyundai will be offering for the Alcazar, head here.

Read More on : Hector Plus diesel