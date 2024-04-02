Modified On Apr 02, 2024 04:02 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Stargazer

The Stargazer MPV is a petrol-only offering and is available in both 6- and 7-seater options

Hyundai was one of the big carmakers present at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2024. The carmaker had put up two of its newest MPVs on display there, namely the Hyundai Staria and Hyundai Stargazer, which aren’t on sale in India. We already brought you a close look at the Staria in another reel, but we now get a detailed look at the Stargazer MPV which is a more accessible model by design. The Korean carmaker had the 6-seater variant on display at the auto show:

The Hyundai Stargazer showcases an upright design like that of the Staria, featuring a connected LED DRL strip across the front, dimple-shaped quad-pod LED headlights, and a steep-sloping bonnet. The side profile boasts sharp creases and slightly flared wheel arches, while the rear maintains the futuristic theme with H-styled connected sleek LED taillights.

A Familiar Cabin

On the inside, you would notice it has similarities with the cabin of the pre-facelift Hyundai i20 with a similar dashboard layout and an almost identical set of features. In this 6-seater layout, it gets captain seats in the second row with sliding and recline adjustment, but there is a 7-seater layout on offer as well. It is also high on practicality as it gets multiple storage decks on the dashboard and in the centre console, along with neatly integrated bottle holders, especially on the rear doors.

In terms of features, the Stargazer is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, wireless phone charging, auto climate control, and a semi-digital driver’s display. Its safety net comprises multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as lane-keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, and rear cross-traffic alert. The Hyundai Stargazer also comes with up to six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic stability control (ESC).

Engine-gearbox Options Detailed

The Hyundai MPV is a petrol-only offering in Thailand. It gets a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), coupled with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT (continuously variable transmission or automatic gearbox).

Will It Come To India?

The Hyundai Stargazer’s chances of reaching the Indian shores remain quite slim at the moment, since the carmaker is focussing on its 3-row SUV offering, the Alcazar, instead. It is set to receive a facelift soon with some feature updates to bring it up to par with its key rivals such as the Mahindra XVU700 and Tata Safari.

