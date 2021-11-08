Modified On Nov 08, 2021 03:33 PM By Rohit

The carmaker’s India-bound compact SUV could share certain design elements with the Indonesia-spec model

Honda will unveil the new SUV at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

It will be a 5-seater model and could be based on the new BR-V’s platform.

The teaser image gives a glimpse of the SUV’s roof rails and LED DRLs.

Expect the India-spec SUV to get both the City’s petrol and diesel engines.

Honda will launch its India-spec compact SUV in 2023.

Honda Indonesia has dropped a teaser image of its upcoming compact SUV, which will be unveiled at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) scheduled from November 11-21.

The 5-seater SUV will be smaller than the new BR-V. Although details are scarce, we can make out from the teaser image that the SUV will get roof rails, LED DRLs and tail lamps, a kink in the window line near the C-pillar, a tapered roofline, and a raked rear windshield. The India-spec compact SUV's design could be similar to this model.

(Pictured: Indonesia-spec BR-V's cabin)

The upcoming offering could get a sunroof, connected car tech, a touchscreen system, premium cabin styling, auto climate control, and even Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), as seen on the new Indonesia-spec BR-V.

Honda is expected to offer this SUV with the fifth-gen City's 1.5-litre petrol engine (121PS/145Nm), paired with a CVT gearbox. The carmaker could also provide it with the hybrid powertrain that we will see on the upcoming City Hybrid in India in 2022. That said, we expect the carmaker to provide the India-spec SUV with the same 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as the City .

Although this will be a 5-seater compact SUV, we aren't sure if it is the exact model Honda is developing for our country. The India-spec model will arrive in 2023 and is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Nissan Kicks.