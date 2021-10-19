Honda Introduces Antivirus Cabin Air Filter To Reduce In-cabin Viruses

Published On Oct 19, 2021 05:42 PM By Tarun for Honda Amaze

The accessory can be fitted in any of the recent Honda models

The antivirus cabin air filter is a genuine Honda accessory that can be fitted at any dealership.

The air filter can capture a wide range of harmful germs, allergens, virus-spreading droplets, harmful acidic gases, and pollutants.

It is an alternative to the usual dust and pollen filter that is equipped in most cars.

Honda has introduced an antivirus air filter as an accessory on the City, Jazz, WR-V, and Amaze. The prices are yet to be revealed, but you can head down to your nearest dealership to get it installed.

The air filter is developed in cooperation with Freudenberg, and is an alternative to the usual dust and pollen filter that is equipped in most of the cars. Honda claims the four-layer filtration system can capture a wide range of harmful germs, allergens and even viruses.

The layers can also protect the passengers from virus-spreading droplets, harmful acidic gases, and pollutants such as PM2.5. Besides, air filters keep the car free from odours and also improve the efficiency and life of the AC.

Honda is currently offering discounts of up to Rs 53,305 for Diwali 2021. The new-gen City is offered with discounts of more than Rs 50,000, for the first time.

