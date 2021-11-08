Published On Nov 08, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Honda City

With the new City, Jazz, and WR-V, you can choose either free accessories or take home a cash discount

The fifth-gen City gets the maximum savings of up to Rs 38,608.

Benefits of up to Rs 36,147 are available on the Jazz.

The WR-V is carrying discounts of up to Rs 29,058.

All offers are valid till November 30, 2021.

Honda Car India is offering festive season benefits on its entire lineup, including the facelifted Amaze. Select models also offer free accessories or a cash discount. Do note that all offers are valid till November 30.

Here are the model-wise discounts:

Amaze

Offer Amount Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 6,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000

All variants of the Amaze get savings of up to Rs 15,000, but there’s no cash discount.

The Amaze is priced between Rs 6.32 lakh and Rs 11.15 lakh.

Fifth-gen City

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 7,500 Free Accessories Up to Rs 8,108 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 7,500 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 8,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 38,608

With the new City, you can avail either the cash discount or the free accessories.

Honda has priced the fifth-gen sedan from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh.

Jazz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 12,147 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 36,147

The aforementioned benefits are applicable to all variants of the Jazz .

You get either a cash discount or free accessories.

The Jazz is priced between Rs 7.65 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh.

WR-V

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 6,058 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 29,058

You can either avail a cash discount or the free accessories, as mentioned above.

Remember that only the petrol variants of the WR-V come with these savings.

Fourth-gen City

Offer Amount Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 8,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000

Both variants of the old City get these discounts.

The sedan is priced from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

Note: All offers will likely vary depending on the location and chosen variant. Honda has also rolled out exclusive offers for select corporate employees. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.

