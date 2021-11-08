HomeNew CarsNewsGet Discounts Of Up To Rs 38,608 On Honda Cars This November
Published On Nov 08, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Honda City

With the new City, Jazz, and WR-V, you can choose either free accessories or take home a cash discount

  • The fifth-gen City gets the maximum savings of up to Rs 38,608.

  • Benefits of up to Rs 36,147 are available on the Jazz.

  • The WR-V is carrying discounts of up to Rs 29,058.

  • All offers are valid till November 30, 2021.

Honda Car India is offering festive season benefits on its entire lineup, including the facelifted Amaze. Select models also offer free accessories or a cash discount. Do note that all offers are valid till November 30. 

Here are the model-wise discounts:

Amaze

Offer

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 6,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 15,000

  • All variants of the Amaze get savings of up to Rs 15,000, but there’s no cash discount.

  • The Amaze is priced between Rs 6.32 lakh and Rs 11.15 lakh.

Fifth-gen City

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 7,500

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 8,108

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 7,500

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 38,608

  • With the new City, you can avail either the cash discount or the free accessories.

  • Honda has priced the fifth-gen sedan from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh.

Jazz

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 12,147

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 5,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 36,147

  • The aforementioned benefits are applicable to all variants of the Jazz.

  • You get either a cash discount or free accessories. 

  • The Jazz is priced between Rs 7.65 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh.

WR-V

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 6,058

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 5,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 29,058

  • You can either avail a cash discount or the free accessories, as mentioned above.

  • Remember that only the petrol variants of the WR-V come with these savings.

Fourth-gen City

Offer

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 23,000

  • Both variants of the old City get these discounts.

  • The sedan is priced from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

Note: All offers will likely vary depending on the location and chosen variant. Honda has also rolled out exclusive offers for select corporate employees. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.

