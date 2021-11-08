Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 38,608 On Honda Cars This November
Published On Nov 08, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Honda City
With the new City, Jazz, and WR-V, you can choose either free accessories or take home a cash discount
-
The fifth-gen City gets the maximum savings of up to Rs 38,608.
-
Benefits of up to Rs 36,147 are available on the Jazz.
-
The WR-V is carrying discounts of up to Rs 29,058.
-
All offers are valid till November 30, 2021.
Honda Car India is offering festive season benefits on its entire lineup, including the facelifted Amaze. Select models also offer free accessories or a cash discount. Do note that all offers are valid till November 30.
Here are the model-wise discounts:
Amaze
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 6,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 15,000
-
All variants of the Amaze get savings of up to Rs 15,000, but there’s no cash discount.
-
The Amaze is priced between Rs 6.32 lakh and Rs 11.15 lakh.
Fifth-gen City
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 7,500
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 8,108
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 7,500
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 38,608
-
With the new City, you can avail either the cash discount or the free accessories.
-
Honda has priced the fifth-gen sedan from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh.
Check out the latest deals and discounts here.
Jazz
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 12,147
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 36,147
-
The aforementioned benefits are applicable to all variants of the Jazz.
-
You get either a cash discount or free accessories.
-
The Jazz is priced between Rs 7.65 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh.
WR-V
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 6,058
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 29,058
-
You can either avail a cash discount or the free accessories, as mentioned above.
-
Remember that only the petrol variants of the WR-V come with these savings.
Fourth-gen City
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 23,000
-
Both variants of the old City get these discounts.
-
The sedan is priced from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.
Note: All offers will likely vary depending on the location and chosen variant. Honda has also rolled out exclusive offers for select corporate employees. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.
