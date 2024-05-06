English | हिंदी

Honda Is Offering Benefits Of Over Rs 1 Lakh On Its Cars This May

Published On May 06, 2024 08:00 AM By Yashika for Honda Amaze

The Honda City is carrying the highest total benefits of over Rs 1 lakh in May 2024.

Discounts on Honda cars in May 2024

Honda has introduced its set of offers for May 2024 across all models – Honda City, Honda Amaze, Honda Elevate, and the Honda City Hybrid. The benefits include cash discounts, and exchange and loyalty bonuses. Here are the model-wise offer details valid till the end of the month.

Elevate

Honda Elevate

Offers

Amount

Limited-period Celebration Offer

Up to Rs 55,000

  • Honda is offering the Elevate SUV with a sole limited-period celebration offer for up to Rs 55,000.

  • No additional exchange bonus, corporate discount, and loyalty bonus is on offer with the SUV.

  • The Elevate is priced between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 16.43 lakh.

Fifth-gen City

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount (ZX only)

Up to Rs 25,000

Free Accessories (Optional) (ZX only)

Up to Rs 26,947

Cash Discount (Except ZX and Elegant)

Up to Rs 20,000

Free Accessories (Optional) (Except ZX and Elegant)

Up to Rs 21,396

Car Exchange Bonus (Except ZX and Elegant)

Rs 20,000

Cash Discount 

Up to Rs 10,000

Free Accessories (Optional) 

Up to Rs 10,897

Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 4,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 6,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Special Corporate Discount

Rs 20,000

Benefit For Elegant Edition

Rs 36,500

Maximum Benefits

Rs 1,14,500

  • Honda is providing customers with the choice of either availing the cash discount or receiving free accessories.

  • However, the City ZX variant gets its own cash discounts or free accessories, and exchange bonus.

  • The City also comes with a corporate benefit of Rs 8,000.

  • Existing Honda customers will get an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000.

  • City Elegant Edition gets benefits of Rs 36,500 and has the highest total discount.

  • The Honda City retails between Rs 11.82 lakh and Rs 16.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City Hybrid

Honda City Hybrid

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 65,000

  • The Honda City Hybrid sedan only comes with a cash discount of Rs 65,000 on all the variants. 

  • No additional exchange bonus, corporate discount, and loyalty bonus is being offered with the SUV.

  • Prices for the City Hybrid range from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.55 lakh.

Amaze

Honda Amaze

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount (E only)

Up to Rs 10,000

Free Accessories (Optional) (E only)

Up to Rs 12,349

Cash Discount 

Up to Rs 20,000

Free Accessories (Optional)

Up to Rs 24,346

Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 4,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 6,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 6,000

Special Corporate Discount

Rs 20,000

Benefit For Amaze Elite Edition

Rs 30,000

Maximum Benefits

Rs 96,000

  • With the Honda Amaze, customers can choose between the cash discount or the option of free accessories.

  • The cash discount and optional free accessories offer of Rs 22,349 mentioned above are only valid on the E variant of the Amaze.

  • The Elite edition of the Amaze also comes with a special discount of Rs 30,000. 

  • The Honda Amaze is priced from Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh.

Notes

  • The discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

  • All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

