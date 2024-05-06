Honda Is Offering Benefits Of Over Rs 1 Lakh On Its Cars This May
Published On May 06, 2024 08:00 AM By Yashika for Honda Amaze
The Honda City is carrying the highest total benefits of over Rs 1 lakh in May 2024.
Honda has introduced its set of offers for May 2024 across all models – Honda City, Honda Amaze, Honda Elevate, and the Honda City Hybrid. The benefits include cash discounts, and exchange and loyalty bonuses. Here are the model-wise offer details valid till the end of the month.
Elevate
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Limited-period Celebration Offer
|
Up to Rs 55,000
-
Honda is offering the Elevate SUV with a sole limited-period celebration offer for up to Rs 55,000.
-
No additional exchange bonus, corporate discount, and loyalty bonus is on offer with the SUV.
-
The Elevate is priced between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 16.43 lakh.
Fifth-gen City
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount (ZX only)
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Free Accessories (Optional) (ZX only)
|
Up to Rs 26,947
|
Cash Discount (Except ZX and Elegant)
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Free Accessories (Optional) (Except ZX and Elegant)
|
Up to Rs 21,396
|
Car Exchange Bonus (Except ZX and Elegant)
|
Rs 20,000
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Free Accessories (Optional)
|
Up to Rs 10,897
|
Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 4,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 6,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Special Corporate Discount
|
Rs 20,000
|
Benefit For Elegant Edition
|
Rs 36,500
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Rs 1,14,500
-
Honda is providing customers with the choice of either availing the cash discount or receiving free accessories.
-
However, the City ZX variant gets its own cash discounts or free accessories, and exchange bonus.
-
The City also comes with a corporate benefit of Rs 8,000.
-
Existing Honda customers will get an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000.
-
City Elegant Edition gets benefits of Rs 36,500 and has the highest total discount.
-
The Honda City retails between Rs 11.82 lakh and Rs 16.35 lakh (ex-showroom).
Honda City Hybrid
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 65,000
-
The Honda City Hybrid sedan only comes with a cash discount of Rs 65,000 on all the variants.
-
No additional exchange bonus, corporate discount, and loyalty bonus is being offered with the SUV.
-
Prices for the City Hybrid range from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.55 lakh.
Amaze
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount (E only)
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Free Accessories (Optional) (E only)
|
Up to Rs 12,349
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Free Accessories (Optional)
|
Up to Rs 24,346
|
Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 4,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 6,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 6,000
|
Special Corporate Discount
|
Rs 20,000
|
Benefit For Amaze Elite Edition
|
Rs 30,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Rs 96,000
-
With the Honda Amaze, customers can choose between the cash discount or the option of free accessories.
-
The cash discount and optional free accessories offer of Rs 22,349 mentioned above are only valid on the E variant of the Amaze.
-
The Elite edition of the Amaze also comes with a special discount of Rs 30,000.
-
The Honda Amaze is priced from Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh.
Notes
-
The discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.
-
All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.
