Honda Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 7,000

Jan 10, 2022

The fourth-gen City remains unaffected by the increment; it is still priced from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh

All variants of the Honda Amaze and City have got the same hike of Rs 7,000.

The Amaze now costs between Rs 6.39 lakh and Rs 11.22 lakh.

Prices of the new City now range from Rs 11.23 lakh to Rs 15.18 lakh.

Revised prices of the Jazz range between Rs 7.72 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh.

The WR-V is now priced from Rs 8.83 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh.

With a raft of carmakers hiking the prices of their models, Honda also decided to join the bandwagon. It recently increased the asking prices almost across its lineup. However, there’s some relief for prospective buyers as the carmaker has also rolled out various discounts on multiple models, valid till the end of January.

Here’s the latest variant-wise price list for the related models:

Amaze

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E MT Rs 6.32 lakh Rs 6.39 lakh +Rs 7,000 S MT Rs 7.16 lakh Rs 7.23 lakh +Rs 7,000 S CVT Rs 8.06 lakh Rs 8.13 lakh +Rs 7,000 VX MT Rs 8.22 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh +Rs 7,000 VX CVT Rs 9.05 lakh Rs 9.12 lakh +Rs 7,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E MT Rs 8.67 lakh Rs 8.73 lakh +Rs 7,000 S MT Rs 9.26 lakh Rs 9.33 lakh +Rs 7,000 VX MT Rs 10.25 lakh Rs 10.32 lakh +Rs 7,000 VX CVT Rs 11.15 lakh Rs 11.22 lakh +Rs 7,000

All petrol and diesel variants of the Amaze have become uniformly costlier by Rs 7,000.

If recent spy shots are anything to go by, Honda is probably working on a CNG-powered version of the Amaze.

Fifth-gen Honda City

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference V MT Rs 11.16 lakh Rs 11.23 lakh +Rs 7,000 V CVT Rs 12.56 lakh Rs 12.63 lakh +Rs 7,000 VX MT Rs 12.62 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh +Rs 7,000 VX CVT Rs 13.92 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh +Rs 7,000 ZX MT Rs 13.61 lakh Rs 13.68 lakh +Rs 7,000 ZX CVT Rs 14.91 lakh Rs 14.98 lakh +Rs 7,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference V MT Rs 12.76 lakh Rs 12.83 lakh +Rs 7,000 VX MT Rs 14.12 lakh Rs 14.19 lakh +Rs 7,000 ZX MT Rs 15.11 lakh Rs 15.18 lakh +Rs 7,000

Like the Amaze, the new City’s prices have been hiked by Rs 7,000, too.

The price increment is applicable to both petrol and diesel versions of the compact sedan.

Jazz

Variant Old Price New Price Difference V MT Rs 7.65 lakh Rs 7.72 lakh +Rs 7,000 V CVT Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 8.81 lakh +Rs 6,000 VX MT Rs 8.35 lakh Rs 8.41 lakh +Rs 6,000 VX CVT Rs 9.35 lakh Rs 9.41 lakh +Rs 6,000 ZX MT Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.05 lakh +Rs 6,000 ZX CVT Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 9.96 lakh +Rs 7,000

Honda has increased the prices of the base-spec V MT and top-spec ZX CVT variants of the Jazz by Rs 7,000. All other variants have become pricier by Rs 6,000.

WR-V

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference SV MT Rs 8.76 lakh Rs 8.83 lakh +Rs 7,000 VX MT Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 9.89 lakh No change

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference SV MT Rs 10.77 lakh Rs 10.84 lakh +Rs 7,000 VX MT Rs 11.8 lakh Rs 11.86 lakh +Rs 6,000

The WR-V’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 7,000. However, the petrol-powered top-spec VX MT has remained as is.

All models in Honda’s lineup have become dearer, save for the fourth-gen City. The sedan is available in two petrol variants and is still priced between Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

