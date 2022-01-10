Honda Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 7,000
Published On Jan 10, 2022 04:18 PM By Rohit for Honda City
The fourth-gen City remains unaffected by the increment; it is still priced from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh
All variants of the Honda Amaze and City have got the same hike of Rs 7,000.
The Amaze now costs between Rs 6.39 lakh and Rs 11.22 lakh.
Prices of the new City now range from Rs 11.23 lakh to Rs 15.18 lakh.
Revised prices of the Jazz range between Rs 7.72 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh.
The WR-V is now priced from Rs 8.83 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh.
With a raft of carmakers hiking the prices of their models, Honda also decided to join the bandwagon. It recently increased the asking prices almost across its lineup. However, there’s some relief for prospective buyers as the carmaker has also rolled out various discounts on multiple models, valid till the end of January.
Here’s the latest variant-wise price list for the related models:
Amaze
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
E MT
|
Rs 6.32 lakh
|
Rs 6.39 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
S MT
|
Rs 7.16 lakh
|
Rs 7.23 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
S CVT
|
Rs 8.06 lakh
|
Rs 8.13 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 8.22 lakh
|
Rs 8.29 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 9.05 lakh
|
Rs 9.12 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
E MT
|
Rs 8.67 lakh
|
Rs 8.73 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
S MT
|
Rs 9.26 lakh
|
Rs 9.33 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 10.25 lakh
|
Rs 10.32 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 11.15 lakh
|
Rs 11.22 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
All petrol and diesel variants of the Amaze have become uniformly costlier by Rs 7,000.
If recent spy shots are anything to go by, Honda is probably working on a CNG-powered version of the Amaze.
Fifth-gen Honda City
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
V MT
|
Rs 11.16 lakh
|
Rs 11.23 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
V CVT
|
Rs 12.56 lakh
|
Rs 12.63 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 12.62 lakh
|
Rs 12.69 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 13.92 lakh
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
ZX MT
|
Rs 13.61 lakh
|
Rs 13.68 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
ZX CVT
|
Rs 14.91 lakh
|
Rs 14.98 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
V MT
|
Rs 12.76 lakh
|
Rs 12.83 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 14.12 lakh
|
Rs 14.19 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
ZX MT
|
Rs 15.11 lakh
|
Rs 15.18 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
Like the Amaze, the new City’s prices have been hiked by Rs 7,000, too.
The price increment is applicable to both petrol and diesel versions of the compact sedan.
Jazz
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
V MT
|
Rs 7.65 lakh
|
Rs 7.72 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
V CVT
|
Rs 8.75 lakh
|
Rs 8.81 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 8.35 lakh
|
Rs 8.41 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 9.35 lakh
|
Rs 9.41 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
ZX MT
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.05 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
ZX CVT
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
Rs 9.96 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
Honda has increased the prices of the base-spec V MT and top-spec ZX CVT variants of the Jazz by Rs 7,000. All other variants have become pricier by Rs 6,000.
WR-V
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
SV MT
|
Rs 8.76 lakh
|
Rs 8.83 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
No change
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
SV MT
|
Rs 10.77 lakh
|
Rs 10.84 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 11.8 lakh
|
Rs 11.86 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
The WR-V’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 7,000. However, the petrol-powered top-spec VX MT has remained as is.
All models in Honda’s lineup have become dearer, save for the fourth-gen City. The sedan is available in two petrol variants and is still priced between Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
