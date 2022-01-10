HomeNew CarsNewsHonda Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 7,000
Honda Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 7,000

Published On Jan 10, 2022 04:18 PM By Rohit for Honda City

The fourth-gen City remains unaffected by the increment; it is still priced from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh

  • All variants of the Honda Amaze and City have got the same hike of Rs 7,000.

  • The Amaze now costs between Rs 6.39 lakh and Rs 11.22 lakh.

  • Prices of the new City now range from Rs 11.23 lakh to Rs 15.18 lakh.

  • Revised prices of the Jazz range between Rs 7.72 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh.

  • The WR-V is now priced from Rs 8.83 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh.

With a raft of carmakers hiking the prices of their models, Honda also decided to join the bandwagon. It recently increased the asking prices almost across its lineup. However, there’s some relief for prospective buyers as the carmaker has also rolled out various discounts on multiple models, valid till the end of January. 

Here’s the latest variant-wise price list for the related models:

Amaze

Honda Amaze

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

E MT

Rs 6.32 lakh

Rs 6.39 lakh

+Rs 7,000

S MT

Rs 7.16 lakh

Rs 7.23 lakh

+Rs 7,000

S CVT

Rs 8.06 lakh

Rs 8.13 lakh

+Rs 7,000

VX MT

Rs 8.22 lakh

Rs 8.29 lakh

+Rs 7,000

VX CVT

Rs 9.05 lakh

Rs 9.12 lakh

+Rs 7,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

E MT

Rs 8.67 lakh

Rs 8.73 lakh

+Rs 7,000

S MT

Rs 9.26 lakh

Rs 9.33 lakh

+Rs 7,000

VX MT

Rs 10.25 lakh

Rs 10.32 lakh

+Rs 7,000

VX CVT

Rs 11.15 lakh

Rs 11.22 lakh

+Rs 7,000

Fifth-gen Honda City

New Honda City

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

V MT

Rs 11.16 lakh

Rs 11.23 lakh

+Rs 7,000

V CVT

Rs 12.56 lakh

Rs 12.63 lakh

+Rs 7,000

VX MT

Rs 12.62 lakh

Rs 12.69 lakh

+Rs 7,000

VX CVT

Rs 13.92 lakh

Rs 13.99 lakh

+Rs 7,000

ZX MT

Rs 13.61 lakh

Rs 13.68 lakh

+Rs 7,000

ZX CVT

Rs 14.91 lakh

Rs 14.98 lakh

+Rs 7,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

V MT

Rs 12.76 lakh

Rs 12.83 lakh

+Rs 7,000

VX MT

Rs 14.12 lakh

Rs 14.19 lakh

+Rs 7,000

ZX MT

Rs 15.11 lakh

Rs 15.18 lakh

+Rs 7,000

  • Like the Amaze, the new City’s prices have been hiked by Rs 7,000, too.

  • The price increment is applicable to both petrol and diesel versions of the compact sedan.

Jazz

Honda Jazz

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

V MT

Rs 7.65 lakh

Rs 7.72 lakh

+Rs 7,000

V CVT

Rs 8.75 lakh

Rs 8.81 lakh

+Rs 6,000

VX MT

Rs 8.35 lakh

Rs 8.41 lakh

+Rs 6,000

VX CVT

Rs 9.35 lakh

Rs 9.41 lakh

+Rs 6,000

ZX MT

Rs 8.99 lakh

Rs 9.05 lakh

+Rs 6,000

ZX CVT

Rs 9.89 lakh

Rs 9.96 lakh

+Rs 7,000

  • Honda has increased the prices of the base-spec V MT and top-spec ZX CVT variants of the Jazz by Rs 7,000. All other variants have become pricier by Rs 6,000.

WR-V

Honda WR-V

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

SV MT

Rs 8.76 lakh

Rs 8.83 lakh

+Rs 7,000

VX MT

Rs 9.89 lakh

Rs 9.89 lakh

No change

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

SV MT

Rs 10.77 lakh

Rs 10.84 lakh

+Rs 7,000

VX MT

Rs 11.8 lakh

Rs 11.86 lakh

+Rs 6,000

  • The WR-V’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 7,000. However, the petrol-powered top-spec VX MT has remained as is.

Honda City

All models in Honda’s lineup have become dearer, save for the fourth-gen City. The sedan is available in two petrol variants and is still priced between Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

