Save Up To Rs 36,000 On Honda Cars This January

The fifth-gen City and the Jazz are also being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000

Honda is offering the maximum discounts of up to Rs 36,000 on the new City.

The new City and the Jazz also get optional free accessories worth up to Rs 12,000.

Up to Rs 15,000 off on the Amaze.

All offers are valid till the end of January 2022.

Honda has increased the prices of all its models with the beginning of the new year. If you are looking to buy a Honda car, fret not as there are various discounts available till the end of January 2022 which will help you save a few thousand of rupees.

Here’s the model-wise offers list:

Amaze

Offer Amount Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 6,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000

All variants of the Amaze get savings of up to Rs 15,000, but there’s no cash discount.

The Amaze is priced between Rs 6.38 lakh and Rs 11.21 lakh.

Fifth-gen City

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 10,596 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 7,000 Corporate Discount Rs 8,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,596

Honda is offering either the cash discount or free accessories on the new City.

The fifth-gen compact sedan is priced from Rs 11.23 lakh to Rs 15.18 lakh.

Jazz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 12,147 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 7,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,147

All variants of the Jazz are being offered with the above benefits.

Like the new City, the Jazz too comes with the option of either the cash discount or the free accessories.

Honda retails its premium hatchback between Rs 7.71 lakh and Rs 9.95 lakh.

WR-V

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 7,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 26,000

The WR-V misses out on a cash discount and even the optional free accessories.

The above-mentioned offers are applicable to all the variants of the Honda crossover.

It is priced from Rs 8.82 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh.

Fourth-gen City

Offer Amount Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 7,000 Corporate Discount Rs 8,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

Honda has provided these savings on both the variants of the fourth-gen City.

The sedan is priced between Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

Note: All offers will likely vary depending on the location and the variant you choose. Honda has also rolled out exclusive offers for select corporate employees. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

