Save Up To Rs 36,000 On Honda Cars This January

Published On Jan 07, 2022 06:07 PM By Rohit for Honda City

The fifth-gen City and the Jazz are also being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000

  • Honda is offering the maximum discounts of up to Rs 36,000 on the new City.

  • The new City and the Jazz also get optional free accessories worth up to Rs 12,000.

  • Up to Rs 15,000 off on the Amaze.

  • All offers are valid till the end of January 2022.

Honda has increased the prices of all its models with the beginning of the new year. If you are looking to buy a Honda car, fret not as there are various discounts available till the end of January 2022 which will help you save a few thousand of rupees.

Here’s the model-wise offers list:

Amaze

Honda Amaze

Offer

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 6,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 15,000

  • All variants of the Amaze get savings of up to Rs 15,000, but there’s no cash discount.

  • The Amaze is priced between Rs 6.38 lakh and Rs 11.21 lakh.

Check out the latest deals and discounts here.

Fifth-gen City

New Honda City

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 10,596

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 5,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 35,596

  • Honda is offering either the cash discount or free accessories on the new City.

  • The fifth-gen compact sedan is priced from Rs 11.23 lakh to Rs 15.18 lakh.

Jazz

Honda Jazz

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 12,147

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 5,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 33,147

  • All variants of the Jazz are being offered with the above benefits.

  • Like the new City, the Jazz too comes with the option of either the cash discount or the free accessories.

  • Honda retails its premium hatchback between Rs 7.71 lakh and Rs 9.95 lakh.

WR-V

Honda WR-V

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 26,000

  • The WR-V misses out on a cash discount and even the optional free accessories.

  • The above-mentioned offers are applicable to all the variants of the Honda crossover.

  • It is priced from Rs 8.82 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh.

Fourth-gen City

Honda City

Offer

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 20,000

  • Honda has provided these savings on both the variants of the fourth-gen City.

  • The sedan is priced between Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

Note: All offers will likely vary depending on the location and the variant you choose. Honda has also rolled out exclusive offers for select corporate employees. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

  • Honda Amaze
  • Honda City
  • Honda Jazz
  • Honda City 4th Generation
  • Honda WR-V
