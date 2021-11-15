Published On Nov 15, 2021 05:47 PM By Tarun for Honda Amaze

If launched, it would be a rival to the CNG variant of the Hyundai Aura and the upcoming Dzire CNG and Tigor CNG

A possible CNG variant of the Honda Amaze has been spied testing with an emission kit.

The CNG variant will be offered with the sedan’s 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual.

Its rival Hyundai Aura offers a CNG kit with the mid-spec S variant.

Even the Maruti Dzire and Tata Tigor are expected to get CNG kits in the future.

Expect the Amaze's CNG variants to retail at a premium of up to Rs 80,000 over the petrol variants.

The Honda Amaze has been spied on test with an emission kit installed. It is a petrol variant and on this basis, we can assume that Honda might be working on the subcompact sedan’s CNG variant. With the ever-rising fuel prices, we expect a lot of manufacturers to join the CNG bandwagon.

The spied test mule does not bear any camouflage and is the mid-spec S trim. Do note that Hyundai already offers the Aura CNG and Maruti is also planning to expand its CNG lineup with the Dzire and some other models. Tata is going to launch the Tiago CNG soon, which might be carried forward to the Tigor as well. With this, Honda might also consider for the greener fuel.

The Amaze is available with two engines: 90PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options for both include 5-speed manual and CVT. The CNG will come with the petrol engine, however, reducing its power figures by a margin. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual as standard.

Usually, CNG is offered with the base or mid-spec variants, as seen on the Aura as well. So similarly, if the Amaze is bound to get a CNG kit, it is likely to be available on the base E and mid-spec S variants.

The Amaze currently retails from Rs 6.32 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The CNG variants are expected to demand a premium between Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000 over the petrol counterparts.

Source

Read More on : Honda Amaze on road price