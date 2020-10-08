High-spec Nissan Magnite Spied Without Any Camouflage For The First Time

Published On Oct 08, 2020 08:26 PM By Dhruv for Nissan Magnite

Nissan’s Magnite will be a petrol-only offering in the sub-4 metre SUV segment

The Magnite will be launched in early-2021.

It is based on the Renault Triber’s platform.

The Magnite will be available with two two petrol engine options.

Both will be 1.0-litre units with one being naturally aspirated and the other being turbocharged.

The price of the Magnite will start from around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

Well ahead of its estimated launch time-frame of early-2021, the Nissan Magnite sub-4 metre SUV has been caught on camera without any kind of camouflage. The only parts of the car that have been purposely hidden is the badging, manufacturer and variant badging on the boot.

The spied image shows the rear-end of the Magnite and one of the things that first pops out at you is how closely the designed mirrors that of the concept. That aside, the bumper is finished in two colours - balck and silver, that cuts the visual mass at the rear and gives it a youthful appeal. The tail lamps are horizontally stacked and stretch out onto the bootlid. However from the given image, it looks like that the car in question could be sitting on tyres thinner than 200mm.

The car in question seems to be a top-end variant as it sports a dual tone colour scheme (white roof with blue body), machine finished alloy wheels, a rear wiper and demister. And while the brake light that is illuminated is a regular incandescent bulb, we expect the top half of the tail lamps, that is the driving lights, to be LED units. Overall, the Magnite seems to have quite an appealing rear-end design that will fit in quite well into the urban jungle.

Nissan’s Magnite will be a petrol only offering. Buyers would however have a naturally aspirated and a turbo-petrol engine to choose between. Both these engines will be 1.0-litre units and the turbo-petrol is expected to be offered with a CVT transmission as well. The naturally aspirated engine is expected to make 72PS, same as in the Triber, whereas the turbo-petrol version is expected to dish out 100PS.

It is also expected to get a modern set of features such as an 8-inch touchscreen, a first-in-segment 360 degree camera, a digital instrument cluster, cruise control and connected car tech. While we haven’t had a peek at the interior, if the concept is anything to go by, it will be a simply laid out design with hexagonal air vents which look quite futuristic. The cabin will also be coloured in red and black, which looks quite upmarket.

We expect the price of the Magnite to start around Rs 6 lakh and once launched, it will go up against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.