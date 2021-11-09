Published On Nov 09, 2021 03:53 PM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

The compact sedan will be launched in early 2022, replacing the ageing Rapid

Skoda will globally unveil the Slavia on November 18.

The Slavia’s interior design sketches reveal similarities with the global-spec Fabia hatchback.

The cabin gets a neat layered dashboard design with a two-spoke steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

Could further get a sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and up to six airbags.

To be powered by the Kushaq’s 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Skoda has teased the interior of the upcoming Slavia sedan through design sketches. The sedan will debut in the early months of 2022, while it will be globally unveiled on November 18. It will enter the compact sedan space, replacing the ageing Rapid.

(Fabia's interior for reference)

The sketches confirm that the Slavia’s interior will look similar to the recently unveiled global-spec Fabia hatchback. The dashboard follows a layered design and is finished in a black and beige theme. Compared to the Rapid, it definitely looks upmarket and more feature-rich.

As per the teaser, the Slavia will feature a two-spoke steering wheel, circular AC vents, an orange stripe running across the dashboard, a fully digital instrument cluster, touch-based climate control, and likely a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Even the Kushaq doesn’t come with a digital driver’s display.

The sedan could further feature wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ESC (electronic stability control), up to six airbags, front parking sensors, and a sunroof. The feature list could somewhat be similar to the Kushaq with a few additions too.

Recently, Skoda also teased the exterior profile of the Slavia through design sketches. It will be bigger than the Rapid, with styling inspired by its elder sibling, the Octavia. We’ve already driven a prototype of the Slavia and here are our first impressions.

The Skoda Slavia will be powered by the Kushaq’s 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. Just like the Kushaq, the sedan will also get a 6-speed manual as standard with a 6-speed AT for the 1-litre engine and 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) for the 1.5-litre.

The sedan will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Hyundai Verna , Honda City , and the upcoming replacement of the Volkswagen Vento .. Prices for the Slavia are expected to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).