Published On Nov 02, 2021 03:06 PM By Dhruv for Skoda Slavia

The Slavia will be officially revealed on November 18 and launched early next year

It has a typical 3-box sedan layout.

Front grille looks similar to the Kushaq, Octavia and Superb.

Overall silhouette has a striking resemblance to the Octavia.

Powertrains will be the same as Kushaq.

It will rival the Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

Price expected to be between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16 lakh.

Skoda has revealed design sketches of the Slavia, giving us a better view of the upcoming sedan. The Slavia will be the second product from Skoda under its ‘India 2.0’ plan after the Kushaq, and it shares its underpinnings and powertrains with the SUV.

The sedan gets the same hexagonal grille that is found on other Skoda cars, horizontally laid out headlamps, L-shaped DRLs, ‘SKODA’ bading on the fenders, a new alloy wheel design and the silhouette of a 3-box sedan. At the rear, you’ll find ‘SKODA’ spelled out on the boot like their recent models and horizontally laid out tail lamps that stretch onto the bootlid.

Overall, the Slavia bears a striking resemblance to the Octavia. The light blue paint shade seen on the design sketches also looks quite good, and could become the highlight colour of the Slavia. The Octavia also had a similar colour as its signature shade.

We have already driven a pre-production prototype of the Slavia and although we were limited in what we could talk about and what we couldn’t, we got a decent idea of what this upcoming Skoda sedan will have to offer.

Like we mentioned earlier, the Slavia will use the Kushaq’s powertrains. That means you will have to choose between 1.0-litre (115PS/178Nm) and 1.5-litre (150PS/250Nm) turbo-petrol engines. Both will get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The smaller 1.0-litre engine will also be available with a 6-speed torque converter, whereas the larger 1.5-litre engine will be available with 7-speed DSG (dual clutch transmission), for those looking to take home an automatic.

The feature set of the Slavia will also be quite similar to the Kushaq. We expect the same 10-inch touchscreen and more of the same to be present on the Slavia. However, a fully digital instrument cluster will also be part of the list, unlike the Kushaq.

It will replace the ageing Rapid, the production for which has already stopped. We expect the Slavia to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (both ex-showroom), and it will compete against the Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

